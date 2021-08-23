LIC fraud alert! You may lose all your money if you do this

LIC Fraud Alert: If you hold a policy from the country's largest insurance company Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) then this news is for you. Online frauds have increased for bank account holders and similar cases have now come to the fore for policyholders where fraudsters are calling the policyholders of LIC and posing as an officer of the Insurance Regulator (IRDAI) or an employee of LIC, in order to gain the trust of the customers. After this, the earnings of the policyholders start to sink.

These fraudsters first take LIC customers into confidence and then after gaining information from them, they siphon off money from their accounts. In view of the frequent fraud cases, LIC has issued an alert to protect its customers from this fraud.

LIC has told its customers that it never suggests surrendering any policy to any customer. The company has appealed to the customers not to take such suspicious calls. The company says that customers should register their policy on the official website of LIC and get all the information there.

Taking to microblogging website Twitter, LIC has advised all customers to beware of such phone calls which cheat customers by giving wrong policy information. Along with this, fraudsters are cheating the customers by claiming to be LIC officers or IRDAI officers. In the last few days, cheating cases worth lakhs have come to the fore.

If you need any information about the policy, you can get it easily by visiting the official website www.licindia.in. Do not get information about the policy by calling any number. If you get a call, in which you are asked for information, and you have doubts, register a complaint with your nearest police station. Apart from this, you can report by sending this link to spuriouscalls@licindia.com. You can also lodge a complaint by emailing to co_crm_fb@licindia.

You can also visit the official website of LIC, and find the contact information for Grievance Redressal Officer and register a complaint.

How to avoid fake call

1. Do not talk much on such calls.2. Do not share any of their details.3. Do not give any information about surrender of the policy to anyone. Apart from this, if someone talks about getting you more benefits, then do not give any information to him.4. Never share your policy details or any other information with the caller.