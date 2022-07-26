Headlines

Personal Finance

This LIC policy will give you benefits worth Rs 22 lakh after maturity

LIC Dhan Sanchay is a non-linked, non-participating, individual, savings, life insurance plan which offers a combination of protection and savings.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 07:29 PM IST

Life Insurance Plan recently launched a new life insurance policy -- Dhan Sanchay -- which provides a combination of protection and savings to the family of the policyholder.

The LIC Dhan Sanchay is a non-linked, non-participating, individual, savings, life insurance plan.

This plan provides financial support to the family in case of unfortunate death of the life assured during the policy term. It also provides a guaranteed income stream during the payout period from the date of maturity

The policy gives guaranteed income benefits during the pay-out period from the date of maturity and guaranteed terminal benefits.

Policy benefits options:

The LIC Dhan Sanchay policy provides four options of benefits depending on regular or annualised premium payments. The following benefit options are available at inception:

In case of Regular/ Limited premium payment:

Option A: Level Income Benefit

Option B: Increasing Income Benefit

In case of Single premium payment:

Option C: Single Premium Level Income Benefit

Option D: Single Premium enhanced cover with Level Income Benefit The benefit option once chosen at inception cannot be altered.   

Premium

Your minimum annualized or single premium under option A and option B will be Rs. 30,000, and under option C and option D it will be Rs. 2,00,000.

There is no limit on the maximum premium.

You can choose the Annualized Premium / Single Premium in multiples of `Rs 1,000.

Annualized premium

It shall be the premium amount payable in a year chosen by the policyholder excluding the taxes, rider premiums, underwriting extra premiums and loadings for modal premiums, if any.

Single premium

It shall be the premium amount chosen by the policyholder excluding the taxes, rider premiums, underwriting extra premiums, if any.   

Minimum sum assured

In cases of options A and B, the minimum sum assured on death of the policyholder under the LIC Dhan Sanchay Policy is Rs 3.30 lakh, while for Option C, it is Rs 2.50 lakh.

For option D, which is the Single Premium enhanced cover with Level Income Benefit, the minimum sum assured on death is as much as Rs 22 lakh.

Policy term

The policy term for option A and option B is 10 years and 15 years

For option C and option D it will be 5, 10, and 15 years.

The premium paying term for the Regular or Limited premium will be 5 and 10 years for 10 years policy term, while it will be 5, 10, and 15 years for 15 years policy term.

You will also have different payout periods. For the payout period option A & option B it will be equal to the premium paying term, and for option C and option D it will be equal to the policy term.

Check more details here:

READ | #Extend_Due_Date_Immediately trends days before ITR filing deadline   

