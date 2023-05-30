LIC Dhan Rekha Plan: Invest Rs 833 per month and get Rs 1 crore, check details

Life Insurance Corporation(LIC)

Life Insurance Corporation is one of the largest insurance companies in India. LIC provides several insurance plans which cater to individuals’ necessities and requirements. LIC offers term insurance, endowment plans, money-back policies, life plans and more.

Additionally, it offers speciality plans like family, retirement, and group insurance plans. Learn more about the LIC's Dhan Rekha policy in this article.

LIC Dhan Rekha Policy: About

The LIC Dhan Rekha policy is a money-back plan that pays policyholders recurring sums of money. The final amount that you are entitled to be increased by the guaranteed enhancements that are included with the death and maturity benefits.

In the terrible event that the policyholder passes away during the period of the policy, this plan offers financial help to the family.

During the policy term, periodic payments on the policyholder's survival may also be made at predetermined intervals, and guaranteed lump sum payments to the surviving policyholder may be given at maturity. Through credit facilities, this approach also addresses the issue of liquidity.

LIC Dhan Rekha policy: Eligibility

Entry Age - 26 years

Basic sum assured - Rs. 10 Lakhs

Policy Term - 20 years

Premium paying term - 10 years

Guaranteed addition from 6th year - Rs. 50 per Rs. 1000 sum assured

LIC Dhan Rekha: Calculator

For instance, you invest in the plan at the age of 30 years and pay a premium of Rs. 8,754 annually for a sum assured of Rs. 50 lakhs. Additionally, you opt for Accidental Death Benefit Rider. Unfortunately, you met with an accident at the age of 40. Under the plan, your family will receive the sum assured of Rs 50 lakh and they also receive the Accidental Death benefit of Rs 50 lakh.

