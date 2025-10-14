FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kacha Badam fame Anjali Arora turn Goddess Sita, social media star's transformation leaves netizens angry: 'Kyu Sita maa ko badnaam kar rahe ho'

Sara Ali Khan gets candid about mental health and therapy, says, 'You don't have to have it all together all the time...'

India's first horror film became blockbuster, was inspired by real-life incident, launched careers of two biggest stars, was debut of...

LIC announces two new schemes ahead of Diwali, to be launched on...; check features and other details

Redefines Himachal Travel With Local Experiences & Budget Packages

Team India achieve big milestone in Tests after clinching series against West Indies

Big festive cheer for farmers: Rs 2000 instalment under PM Kisan scheme before Diwali

Why Tata Motors' shares plunged 40% today; know the real reason here

Struggling with slow or no internet? Here's how to find and connect free Wi-Fi near you instantly

Charu Asopa FINALLY reacts to patch-up rumours with Rajeev Sen after viral cozy picture, addresses trolls: 'Hum bilkul waise hi..'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Beyond Stereotypes: The New Science of Understanding Rural India

Beyond Stereotypes: The New Science of Understanding Rural India

Katrina Kaif calls this person her 'secret angel'; it's not Vicky Kaushal, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor

Katrina Kaif calls this person her 'secret angel', not Vicky, Salman, Ranbir

Kacha Badam fame Anjali Arora turn Goddess Sita, social media star's transformation leaves netizens angry: 'Kyu Sita maa ko badnaam kar rahe ho'

Kacha Badam fame Anjali Arora turn Goddess Sita, leaves netizens angry

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomePersonal Finance

PERSONAL FINANCE

LIC announces two new schemes ahead of Diwali, to be launched on...; check features and other details

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) made an exchange filing on Tuesday, October 14, stating that it will launch two new products for the domestic market, with sales commencing from tomorrow, October 15. These are mostly meant for lower-income groups.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 14, 2025, 04:35 PM IST

LIC announces two new schemes ahead of Diwali, to be launched on...; check features and other details
LIC will launch two new schemes for lower income groups
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) in an exchange filing on Tuesday, October 14, said that it will launch two new products for the domestic market and will start its sale from tomorrow, October 15. These two products, namely LIC Jan Suraksha and LIC Bima Lakshmi, are meant to offer services for different individual needs.

The new offerings by the country's largest insurer will be available for sale w.e.f. October 15, 2025, these are:

-LIC’s Jan Suraksha- It is meant to be non-par, non-linked, individual, savings, life, micro insurance, and domestic.

-LIC’s Bima Lakshmi- It is also meant to be non-par, non-linked, individual, savings, life, micro insurance, and domestic.

What is LIC Jan Suraksha?

The LIC Jan Suraksha plan is a low-cost insurance plan for people who belong to lower-income groups. The plan comes under the non-participating and non-linked insurance scheme, which means they are not connected with market or bonuses. Because it is a microinsurance plan, it is specially designed to align with the needs of the economically weaker sections of society. That is why these schemes are given at low premiums with easy payment options.

What is LIC Bima Lakshmi plan?

LIC has recently launched Bima Lakshmi, its latest life insurance and savings plan. It is also a non-par and non-linked scheme, which means returns are not dependent on or connected with market performance and are non-inclusive of bonuses. The plan most likely comes from both life cover and a maturity or savings payout and is meant to provide benefits to people.

What happened to LIC shares after the announcement?

After the LIC made the announcement of two its new products, the LIC share price traded marginally higher, defying the weak Indian stock market trend. LIC share price hit a high of Rs 904.15 and a low of Rs 893.45, as against its last closing price of Rs 897.25. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kantara Chapter 1 box office Day 11: Rishabh Shetty's film continues its winning streak, outperforms Prabhas' Baahubali and Salaar; earns Rs...
Kantara Chapter 1 box office Day 11: Rishabh Shetty's film outperforms Baahubali
Ahoi Ashtami 2025: City-wise star-rise timings to break your fast and perform puja today
Ahoi Ashtami 2025: City-wise star-rise timings to break your fast
From Kim Soo Hyun to Park Seo Joon: Top 7 richest Korean actors in 2025
From Kim Soo Hyun to Park Seo Joon: Top 7 richest Korean actors in 2025
Sonakshi Sinha enters Abu Dhabi's mosque wearing footwear? Actress shuts down troll: 'Andar jaane se pehle unhone...'
Sonakshi Sinha enters Abu Dhabi's mosque wearing footwear? Actress clarifies
India welcomes Canadian foreign minister Anita Anand's visit: 'Will help build...'
India welcomes Canadian foreign minister Anita Anand: 'Will help build...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE