Kacha Badam fame Anjali Arora turn Goddess Sita, social media star's transformation leaves netizens angry: 'Kyu Sita maa ko badnaam kar rahe ho'
Sara Ali Khan gets candid about mental health and therapy, says, 'You don't have to have it all together all the time...'
India's first horror film became blockbuster, was inspired by real-life incident, launched careers of two biggest stars, was debut of...
LIC announces two new schemes ahead of Diwali, to be launched on...; check features and other details
Redefines Himachal Travel With Local Experiences & Budget Packages
Team India achieve big milestone in Tests after clinching series against West Indies
Big festive cheer for farmers: Rs 2000 instalment under PM Kisan scheme before Diwali
Why Tata Motors' shares plunged 40% today; know the real reason here
Struggling with slow or no internet? Here's how to find and connect free Wi-Fi near you instantly
Charu Asopa FINALLY reacts to patch-up rumours with Rajeev Sen after viral cozy picture, addresses trolls: 'Hum bilkul waise hi..'
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) made an exchange filing on Tuesday, October 14, stating that it will launch two new products for the domestic market, with sales commencing from tomorrow, October 15. These are mostly meant for lower-income groups.
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) in an exchange filing on Tuesday, October 14, said that it will launch two new products for the domestic market and will start its sale from tomorrow, October 15. These two products, namely LIC Jan Suraksha and LIC Bima Lakshmi, are meant to offer services for different individual needs.
The new offerings by the country's largest insurer will be available for sale w.e.f. October 15, 2025, these are:
-LIC’s Jan Suraksha- It is meant to be non-par, non-linked, individual, savings, life, micro insurance, and domestic.
-LIC’s Bima Lakshmi- It is also meant to be non-par, non-linked, individual, savings, life, micro insurance, and domestic.
The LIC Jan Suraksha plan is a low-cost insurance plan for people who belong to lower-income groups. The plan comes under the non-participating and non-linked insurance scheme, which means they are not connected with market or bonuses. Because it is a microinsurance plan, it is specially designed to align with the needs of the economically weaker sections of society. That is why these schemes are given at low premiums with easy payment options.
LIC has recently launched Bima Lakshmi, its latest life insurance and savings plan. It is also a non-par and non-linked scheme, which means returns are not dependent on or connected with market performance and are non-inclusive of bonuses. The plan most likely comes from both life cover and a maturity or savings payout and is meant to provide benefits to people.
What happened to LIC shares after the announcement?
After the LIC made the announcement of two its new products, the LIC share price traded marginally higher, defying the weak Indian stock market trend. LIC share price hit a high of Rs 904.15 and a low of Rs 893.45, as against its last closing price of Rs 897.25.