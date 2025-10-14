LIC announces two new schemes ahead of Diwali, to be launched on...; check features and other details

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) made an exchange filing on Tuesday, October 14, stating that it will launch two new products for the domestic market, with sales commencing from tomorrow, October 15. These are mostly meant for lower-income groups.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) in an exchange filing on Tuesday, October 14, said that it will launch two new products for the domestic market and will start its sale from tomorrow, October 15. These two products, namely LIC Jan Suraksha and LIC Bima Lakshmi, are meant to offer services for different individual needs.

The new offerings by the country's largest insurer will be available for sale w.e.f. October 15, 2025, these are:

-LIC’s Jan Suraksha- It is meant to be non-par, non-linked, individual, savings, life, micro insurance, and domestic.

-LIC’s Bima Lakshmi- It is also meant to be non-par, non-linked, individual, savings, life, micro insurance, and domestic.

What is LIC Jan Suraksha?

The LIC Jan Suraksha plan is a low-cost insurance plan for people who belong to lower-income groups. The plan comes under the non-participating and non-linked insurance scheme, which means they are not connected with market or bonuses. Because it is a microinsurance plan, it is specially designed to align with the needs of the economically weaker sections of society. That is why these schemes are given at low premiums with easy payment options.

What is LIC Bima Lakshmi plan?

LIC has recently launched Bima Lakshmi, its latest life insurance and savings plan. It is also a non-par and non-linked scheme, which means returns are not dependent on or connected with market performance and are non-inclusive of bonuses. The plan most likely comes from both life cover and a maturity or savings payout and is meant to provide benefits to people.

What happened to LIC shares after the announcement?

After the LIC made the announcement of two its new products, the LIC share price traded marginally higher, defying the weak Indian stock market trend. LIC share price hit a high of Rs 904.15 and a low of Rs 893.45, as against its last closing price of Rs 897.25.