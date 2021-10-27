LIC scheme: For just Rs 29 a day, you can accumulate Rs 4 lakh

If you are looking for a safe investment option to create a fund, this scheme is for you. The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) offers excellent schemes from time to time. Now LIC has come up with a special scheme to make women customers self-reliant.

The scheme has been created keeping in mind the interest of women. The name of this scheme is LIC Aadhaar Shila Plan. Under this, women aged between 8 and 55 years can invest. Let us know about this plan in detail.

LIC's Aadhar Shila plan gives both security and savings to its customers. But only those women can take advantage of this, who have a valid Aadhaar card. On maturity, the policyholder gets the money. This plan of LIC also provides financial help to the policyholder and the family after her death.

A minimum of Rs 75,000 and a maximum of Rs 3 lakh can be invested under the LIC Aadhar Shila plan. The maturity period of this policy is a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 20 years. The age of maximum maturity is 70 years. At the same time, the premium payment of this plan is done on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or yearly basis.

You can understand this scheme with an example. Suppose if you are 30 years old and deposit Rs 29 daily for 20 years. In the first year, you will have a total deposit of Rs 10,959. Now it will also have a 4.5 per cent tax. Next year, you will have to pay Rs 10,723. In this way, you can deposit these premiums every month or on a quarterly, half-yearly or yearly basis. You will have to deposit Rs 2,14,696 in 20 years and you will get a total of Rs 3,97,000 at the time of maturity.