LIC Aadhaar Stambh: Invest as low as Rs.10,000 to get up to Rs.3,00,000 at maturity

LIC Aadhaar Stambh: When it comes to choosing an insurance plan, many people are looking for a balance of savings and protection. The LIC Aadhaar Stambh is a plan that offers just that, making it an excellent choice for those looking for a comprehensive insurance solution. This non-linked, with-profit endowment assurance life insurance plan is exclusively available to male applicants who hold an Aadhaar Card.

Eligibility for LIC Aadhaar Stambh:

The LIC Aadhaar Stambh is a non-linked, with-profit endowment assurance life insurance plan that is available only for male applicants who hold an Aadhaar Card. The minimum entry age for the plan is 8 years old, and the maximum entry age is 55 years old. The maximum maturity age for the plan is 70 years old.

The minimum basic sum assured offered under the plan is Rs.75,000, and the maximum basic sum assured is Rs.3,00,000, which will be provided in multiples of Rs.5,000. The policy term for this plan is 10 years to 20 years and the premium payment term is the same as the policy term.

The risk coverage under this plan will start as of the policy's issuance date. The plan's premiums may be paid annually, semi-annually, quarterly, or monthly; however, only the NACH method will provide monthly premium payments.

LIC Aadhaar Stambh plans death benefit:

In the event of the sudden death of the insured policyholder before the end of the plan term, their nominees will be entitled to a death benefit. This benefit will help take care of the family's future needs, provided that all due premiums have been paid. The "Sum Assured on Death" plus the Loyalty Addition (if any) will be paid out if the policyholder passes away before the insurance has been in effect for five years. The death benefit offered will not be below 105 per cent of the total sum of premiums paid till the date of death.

LIC Aadhaar Stambh maturity benefit

If the policyholder survives the policy term and has paid all due premiums, they will be entitled to the maturity benefit or 'sum assured on maturity', along with any Loyalty Addition. The Basic Sum Assured will be the same as the "sum assured on maturity."

LIC Aadhaar Stambh example:

As an example, let's say an individual is 35 years old and wants to invest in the LIC Aadhaar Stambh plan. They decide to invest a premium of Rs. 10,000 per year for a policy term of 15 years. The sum assured for this plan is Rs. 2,00,000.

If the individual pays all the due premiums and survives the policy term, they will be entitled to the maturity benefit of Rs. 2,00,000 plus any Loyalty Addition.

In the event of the individual's sudden death during the policy term, their nominees will be entitled to a death benefit of the sum assured on death, which is Rs. 2,00,000 plus any Loyalty Addition (if any).

It is important to note that this is just an example and the actual premium amount and sum assured will vary depending on the individual's age, policy term, and other factors.