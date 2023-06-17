LIC Aadhaar Shila policy: Invest Rs 87 per day, earn Rs 11 lakh, know features, eligibility

Representational Image

The LIC Aadhaar Shila plan is a unique savings and insurance benefits package. The strategy helps the family amass wealth over time and offers financial protection in the event of an emergency.

If the insured lives through the policy's whole term, the plan also provides maturity benefits. Additionally, it addresses liquidity requirements by providing a lending facility and the option of motor insurance.

Eligibility for the LIC Aadhaar Shila Plan

All females between the ages of 8 and 55 are eligible for the programme. This policy will mature in between 10 and 20 years. This LIC plan's maturity age is 70 years.

The LIC Aadhaar Shila plan guarantees a minimum basic payment of Rs 75,000 per life and a maximum basic amount assured of Rs 3 lakh.

For instance, deposit Rs. 87 every day if you would like to participate in LIC's Aadhar Shila scheme, which offers exceptionally strong returns for female investors. This modest saving can net you a sizable sum of money. If you simply put aside Rs 87 every day, from the time you are 15 till the time you are 25. It will take a year for you to amass Rs 31,755. On the other hand, if you invest regularly for ten years, you'll deposit Rs 3,17,550. Its maturity period is 70 years, so at the time of maturity, you will get a total amount of around Rs 11 lakh.

