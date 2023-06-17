Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

LIC Aadhaar Shila policy: Invest Rs 87 per day, earn Rs 11 lakh, know features, eligibility

LIC Aadhaar Shila Plan offers the combined benefit of insurance protection and savings.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 06:27 AM IST

LIC Aadhaar Shila policy: Invest Rs 87 per day, earn Rs 11 lakh, know features, eligibility
Representational Image

The LIC Aadhaar Shila plan is a unique savings and insurance benefits package. The strategy helps the family amass wealth over time and offers financial protection in the event of an emergency.

If the insured lives through the policy's whole term, the plan also provides maturity benefits. Additionally, it addresses liquidity requirements by providing a lending facility and the option of motor insurance.

Eligibility for the LIC Aadhaar Shila Plan
All females between the ages of 8 and 55 are eligible for the programme. This policy will mature in between 10 and 20 years. This LIC plan's maturity age is 70 years. 

The LIC Aadhaar Shila plan guarantees a minimum basic payment of Rs 75,000 per life and a maximum basic amount assured of Rs 3 lakh. 

For instance, deposit Rs. 87 every day if you would like to participate in LIC's Aadhar Shila scheme, which offers exceptionally strong returns for female investors. This modest saving can net you a sizable sum of money. If you simply put aside Rs 87 every day, from the time you are 15 till the time you are 25. It will take a year for you to amass Rs 31,755. On the other hand, if you invest regularly for ten years, you'll deposit Rs 3,17,550. Its maturity period is 70 years, so at the time of maturity, you will get a total amount of around Rs 11 lakh.

(Also Read: Aadhaar card: Deadline to update documents for free extended till September 14, check details)

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows
Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy, Raghu Ram, Rajiv Laxman attend Gauhar Khan-Zaid Darbar's baby shower
Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony
Alia Bhatt finally makes her Met Gala debut, mesmerises everyone in white gown made with 1,00,000 pearls
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple iPhones may be scratch resistant in future
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.