LIC Aadhaar Shila: Invest Rs 87 per day and get Rs 11 lakh at maturity

LIC's Aadhaar Shila Plan: Life Insurance Corporation of India introduces schemes catering to various income groups, including special offerings for women. One such scheme is the LIC Aadhaar Shila Plan, designed to provide substantial returns over the long term with a modest investment of just Rs.87 per day. If you're interested in this scheme, here's what you need to know:

The LIC Aadhaar Shila Scheme is a non-linked, individual life insurance plan exclusively for women. This plan offers a fixed payout upon maturity and provides financial support to the family in case of the policyholder's unfortunate demise during the policy term.

Only women holding an Aadhaar card are eligible to invest in this scheme. The woman's age must fall within the range of 8 to 55 years to be eligible. The policy duration can be chosen between 10 to 20 years, and the maximum age of the woman at maturity can be 70 years. For instance, if a woman is 55 years old, she can opt for a policy term of 15 years. The sum assured under this scheme ranges from Rs 2 lakh to a maximum of Rs 5 lakh.

If your goal is to accumulate Rs 11 lakh upon maturity through the LIC Aadhaar Shila policy, you can achieve this by investing Rs 87 per day. This translates to an annual premium of Rs 31,755. Over a 10-year period, your total deposited amount would be Rs 3,17,550. At the age of 70, if you decide to withdraw the accumulated amount, you can receive a fund of Rs 11 lakh.

This scheme by LIC provides women with a convenient and effective way to secure their financial future while enjoying the benefits of life insurance coverage. It's a valuable opportunity to invest in your financial well-being and provide for your family's security.

