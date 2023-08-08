Headlines

20 years of Koi Mil Gaya: Hrithik Roshan recalls his first reaction when his father Rakesh Roshan shared film's idea

Fashion Deals: Don't Miss These Unmissable End-of-Season Sales!

Kangana Ranaut slams report claiming she has differences with Sunny Deol ahead of Gadar 2 release: 'No other actress...'

July sees 34% rise in home-cooked veg thali cost, non-veg thali also up by 13%: CRISIL

LIC Aadhaar Shila: Invest Rs 87 per day and get Rs 11 lakh at maturity

Ratan Tata's 5 favourite things to eat

Cooking oils to control cholesterol

Coronary heart disease: 7 superfoods to prevent clogged arteries

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Uttarakhand: Portion of Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple collapses in Dehradun, heavy losses | Watch

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

Ira Khan calls her depression 'partly genetic’, says she grew up believing you have to be sad for people to love you

Personal Finance

Personal Finance

LIC Aadhaar Shila: Invest Rs 87 per day and get Rs 11 lakh at maturity

Invest in LIC Aadhaar Shila Plan for strong returns with daily investment of Rs.87, benefiting women.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 02:16 PM IST

LIC's Aadhaar Shila Plan: Life Insurance Corporation of India introduces schemes catering to various income groups, including special offerings for women. One such scheme is the LIC Aadhaar Shila Plan, designed to provide substantial returns over the long term with a modest investment of just Rs.87 per day. If you're interested in this scheme, here's what you need to know:

The LIC Aadhaar Shila Scheme is a non-linked, individual life insurance plan exclusively for women. This plan offers a fixed payout upon maturity and provides financial support to the family in case of the policyholder's unfortunate demise during the policy term.

Only women holding an Aadhaar card are eligible to invest in this scheme. The woman's age must fall within the range of 8 to 55 years to be eligible. The policy duration can be chosen between 10 to 20 years, and the maximum age of the woman at maturity can be 70 years. For instance, if a woman is 55 years old, she can opt for a policy term of 15 years. The sum assured under this scheme ranges from Rs 2 lakh to a maximum of Rs 5 lakh.

If your goal is to accumulate Rs 11 lakh upon maturity through the LIC Aadhaar Shila policy, you can achieve this by investing Rs 87 per day. This translates to an annual premium of Rs 31,755. Over a 10-year period, your total deposited amount would be Rs 3,17,550. At the age of 70, if you decide to withdraw the accumulated amount, you can receive a fund of Rs 11 lakh.

This scheme by LIC provides women with a convenient and effective way to secure their financial future while enjoying the benefits of life insurance coverage. It's a valuable opportunity to invest in your financial well-being and provide for your family's security.

