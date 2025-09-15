ITR Filing 2025: Last date of ITR filing today; Income Tax Dept says deadline not extended

Priyanka Chopra hails 15-year-old Owen Cooper for creating history as youngest Emmy winner: 'First ever...'
PERSONAL FINANCE
In a statement, the I-T department said that fake messages were being circulated suggesting that the deadline, originally due on July 31, 2025 and later extended to September 15, 2025, had been pushed to September 30.
The Income Tax Department on Sunday clarified that the due date for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) has not been extended beyond September 15, rejecting claims circulating on social media about a further extension.
"A fake news is in circulation stating that the due of filing ITRs (originally due on 31.07.2025, and extended to 15.09.2025) has been further extended to 30.09.2025. The due date for filing ITRs remains 15.09.2025," the Income Tax Department said in a post on X.
The department urged taxpayers to rely only on updates from its verified handle @IncomeTaxIndia and not to be misled by unverified posts.
It also said its helpdesk is working round the clock to assist taxpayers with ITR filing, tax payment, and related services.
"To assist taxpayers for ITR filing, tax payment and other related services, our helpdesk is functioning on a 24x7 basis, and we are providing support through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions & Twitter/X," it added.
On Saturday, the I-T department had shared that over 6 crore ITRs had already been filed for the Assessment Year 2025-26. It thanked taxpayers and tax professionals for their contribution in reaching this milestone.
"Thank you taxpayers & tax professionals for helping us reach the milestone of 6 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) as of now and still counting. We urge all those who haven't filed ITR for AY 2025-26, to file at the earliest to avoid last-minute rush. Let's continue this momentum!" the department had said in a post on X.
With Monday marking the final day for filing ITRs, the department has reminded taxpayers to meet the deadline to avoid penalties and interest.
