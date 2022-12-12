Ladli Laxmi Yojana: Get Rs. 1 lakh under this government scheme which promotes education, welfare of girls in India

Ladli Laxmi Yojana is a scheme launched by the government of India to promote the education and welfare of girls in the country. The scheme aims to provide financial assistance to families with daughters in the form of fixed deposits, which can be used for the girl's education and other expenses when she reaches the age of 18.

The Ladli Laxmi Yojana was introduced in 2006 in the state of Madhya Pradesh, and has since been implemented in other states such as Haryana, Rajasthan, and Bihar. Under the scheme, families with a girl child are eligible to receive a fixed deposit of INR 100,000 (approximately $1,400) when the girl reaches the age of 18. The deposit is made in the girl's name, and the interest earned on the deposit can be used for her education and other expenses.

Who is eligible for benefits under Ladli Laxmi Yojana:

To be eligible for the Ladli Laxmi Yojana, the girl must be registered with the scheme at the time of her birth. The girl's parents must also be residents of the state where the scheme is being implemented, and must have a combined annual income of less than INR 400,000 (approximately $5,600). In addition, the girl must be immunized against common childhood diseases and must be enrolled in school.

Also read: Top 5 mutual funds in India for potential returns of up to 20 percent

Benefits of Ladli Laxmi Yojana:

The benefits of the Ladli Laxmi Yojana are numerous. The scheme provides financial assistance to families with daughters, which can be used for the girl's education and other expenses. This not only helps to promote the education of girls, but also helps to redu

ce the financial burden on families with daughters. In addition, the scheme encourages families to register their daughters at birth and ensure that they are immunized and enrolled in school, which helps to improve the health and education of girls in the country.

Know how to apply to avail benefits under this scheme:

To apply for the Ladli Laxmi Yojana, parents must visit the nearest government office or designated bank branch in the state where the scheme is being implemented. The application process typically involves filling out a form and providing proof of residence, income, and the girl's birth certificate. The application will be reviewed by the relevant authorities, and if approved, the fixed deposit will be opened in the girl's name.

In conclusion, the Ladli Laxmi Yojana is a valuable scheme launched by the government of India to promote the education and welfare of girls in the country. The scheme provides financial assistance to families with daughters, and encourages them to register their daughters at birth and ensure that they are immunized and enrolled in school. Interested families can apply for the scheme at the nearest government office or designated bank branch in the state where the scheme is being implemented.