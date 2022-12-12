Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

Ladli Laxmi Yojana: Get Rs. 1 lakh under this government scheme which promotes education, welfare of girls in India

Indian government scheme to promote education and welfare of girls.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 09:39 AM IST

Ladli Laxmi Yojana: Get Rs. 1 lakh under this government scheme which promotes education, welfare of girls in India
Ladli Laxmi Yojana: Get Rs. 1 lakh under this government scheme which promotes education, welfare of girls in India

Ladli Laxmi Yojana is a scheme launched by the government of India to promote the education and welfare of girls in the country. The scheme aims to provide financial assistance to families with daughters in the form of fixed deposits, which can be used for the girl's education and other expenses when she reaches the age of 18.

The Ladli Laxmi Yojana was introduced in 2006 in the state of Madhya Pradesh, and has since been implemented in other states such as Haryana, Rajasthan, and Bihar. Under the scheme, families with a girl child are eligible to receive a fixed deposit of INR 100,000 (approximately $1,400) when the girl reaches the age of 18. The deposit is made in the girl's name, and the interest earned on the deposit can be used for her education and other expenses.

Who is eligible for benefits under Ladli Laxmi Yojana:

To be eligible for the Ladli Laxmi Yojana, the girl must be registered with the scheme at the time of her birth. The girl's parents must also be residents of the state where the scheme is being implemented, and must have a combined annual income of less than INR 400,000 (approximately $5,600). In addition, the girl must be immunized against common childhood diseases and must be enrolled in school.

Also read: Top 5 mutual funds in India for potential returns of up to 20 percent

Benefits of Ladli Laxmi Yojana:

The benefits of the Ladli Laxmi Yojana are numerous. The scheme provides financial assistance to families with daughters, which can be used for the girl's education and other expenses. This not only helps to promote the education of girls, but also helps to redu

ce the financial burden on families with daughters. In addition, the scheme encourages families to register their daughters at birth and ensure that they are immunized and enrolled in school, which helps to improve the health and education of girls in the country.

Know how to apply to avail benefits under this scheme:

To apply for the Ladli Laxmi Yojana, parents must visit the nearest government office or designated bank branch in the state where the scheme is being implemented. The application process typically involves filling out a form and providing proof of residence, income, and the girl's birth certificate. The application will be reviewed by the relevant authorities, and if approved, the fixed deposit will be opened in the girl's name.

In conclusion, the Ladli Laxmi Yojana is a valuable scheme launched by the government of India to promote the education and welfare of girls in the country. The scheme provides financial assistance to families with daughters, and encourages them to register their daughters at birth and ensure that they are immunized and enrolled in school. Interested families can apply for the scheme at the nearest government office or designated bank branch in the state where the scheme is being implemented.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kylie Jenner shows off her curves in sexy bikini, photos go viral
Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor THESE top B-town celebs moms whose maternity style is on point
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: TWS earbuds from OnePlus, Oppo, Boat and others under Rs 2,500
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul sets internet on fire with her sensational hot reels
Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Kajol give couple goals at Drishyam 2 premiere, Nora Fatehi looks hot in saree
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 541 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.