Kotak Mutual Fund launches an open-ended Kotak Business Cycle Fund, public subscription closes soon

Kotak Business Cycle Fund, an open-ended scheme that adheres to the investing theme of business cycles, has been introduced by Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd (Kotak Mutual Fund). The fund would make investments in firms' equities and business segments that can navigate economic downturns.

The subscription opens on September 7 and closes on September 21. The minimum amount for investors to invest is Rs. 5000 during the new fund offer (NFO) period.

“Business Cycle” refers to various stages where a company or a specific sector undergoes a period of expansion, moderation and contraction in the business, according to Kotak Mutual Funds.

“Kotak Business Cycle Fund will take into account various economic parameters (GDP growth, current account deficit, corporate profit growth trend, inflation etc.), investment indicators (investment in CAPEX, capacity utilisation, credit growth, etc.), business and leading economic indicators (business confidence index, purchasing manager index, etc.) before committing any investment,” the statement said.

Kotak Mutual Fund aims to dynamically move in various sectors and stocks in a manner where it can benefit from the different economic and business cycles that economics is going through. It will first identify stages of the business cycle and then look into sector-wise opportunities.

To select companies within the identified sector, Kotak will use a combination of factors which include the business, management and valuation of companies, said Pankaj Tibrewal, Senior Executive Vice President, Fund Management Equity, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management.