Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

Kotak Mahindra Bank customers can link RuPay credit cards with PhonePe, Paytm, Google Pay and others

Customers can earn rewards on their RuPay Credit Card for UPI payments as well as get an interest-free credit period of upto 50 days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 03:33 PM IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank customers can link RuPay credit cards with PhonePe, Paytm, Google Pay and others
UPI

Private sector Kotak Mahindra Bank and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Wednesday announced that bank's customers can now use their RuPay Credit Card on UPI with UPI-enabled apps. Kotak Mahindra Bank customers can select from seven RuPay Credit Cards to use seamlessly on UPI, the bank said in a statement.

With the linkage of Kotak RuPay Credit Cards on UPI, customers would not need to use their physical Credit Card, it said.

Customers can make payments from the UPI app at merchant outlets with QR codes and POS devices across the country, it said.

This integration offers several advantages as Kotak RuPay Credit Card on UPI transactions are not only simple but also secure given that customers are not required to carry the physical credit card, it said.

Additonally, the RuPay Credit Card can also be used to make payments for e-commerce transactions as well as in-store transactions, it added.

Customers can earn rewards on their RuPay Credit Card for UPI payments as well as get an interest-free credit period of upto 50 days.

Kotak RuPay Credit Cards will be linked to a Virtual Payment Address (VPA) i.E. UPI ID, thus enabling safe and secure payment transactions, it said, adding, customers can directly link their credit cards with the UPI applications of their choice, such as BHIM, PhonePe, Paytm, Google Pay, Slice, MobiKwik, etc.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony
Alia Bhatt finally makes her Met Gala debut, mesmerises everyone in white gown made with 1,00,000 pearls
5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani song Tum Kya Mile gives Yash Chopra vibes, fans call Ranveer-Alia Bhatt new 'SRK-Kajol'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.