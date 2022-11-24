Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

Kisan Credit Card: RBI approves interest subsidies under KCC loans until March 2024

With the help of Kisan Credit Card, the farmers of the country can take loans at a very low-interest rate.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 09:08 AM IST

Kisan Credit Card: RBI approves interest subsidies under KCC loans until March 2024
Representational Image

The Kisan credit card offers a number of advantages. Farmers in India may apply for loans from the State Bank of India (SBI) using this card. For the current and next fiscal year, the government has approved the continuation of the interest subvention plan for short-term loans up to Rs 3 lakh for agricultural and associated industries acquired via Kisan Credit Card (KCC).

As part of the Kisan credit card  programme, the government subsidises banks so that they may provide low-interest, short-term crop loans to farmers engaged in agriculture and associated sectors including animal husbandry, dairying, fishing, and beekeeping, up to a maximum loan amount of Rs 3 lakh.

It's worth noting that the Center's programme provides loans to farmers at a preferential interest rate of 7 per cent. Those farmers who make their loan payments on time get an interest subsidy of 3 per cent each year.

Here's how it will work for the next two years
For the two years 2022–23 and 2023–24, the RBI has announced in a circular that the rate of interest subvention to lending institutions would be 1.5%. In contrast, that same percentage of aid was 2% for the fiscal year 2021-22. As a result of the time extension, it has been lowered by 0.5 percentage points.

Also, READ: SBI, HDFC, Axis Bank: Avail THESE top offers on your credit cards

Interest subsidies will be offered to small farmers for six months following harvest in exchange for receipts of the goods stored in the recognised warehouse, with the goal of discouraging farmers from engaging in panic selling and encouraging them to keep their produce in storage facilities.

Wheat prices under close watch
The government has said that it is monitoring wheat prices and would act to prevent any drastic increases in retail prices. Sanjeev Chopra, the food secretary for the Union, has said that there is an adequate supply of emergency food.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Reliving Naman Ojha's career: Capped by India 4 times, how MS Dhoni's presence changed everything
Suryakumar Yadav's brand value increases 3 times: Cricketer charges THIS whopping amount for one day
With 193K followers on Instagram, Rachel Stuhlmann is considered as
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
Beetroot health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include beetroot in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UP: 6 people lose eyesight in cataract operation in Kanpur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.