Kisan Credit Card: Step-by-step guide to apply for Kisan Credit Card scheme

Kisan Credit Card: Farmers can take loans up to Rs. 3 Lakhs and also avail marketing loans.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 11:58 AM IST

The Kisan Credit Card scheme is linked to the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Under this, the Modi government had announced the issuance of Kisan Credit Card to 2.5 crore farmers. A target has been set to provide 2 lakh crore rupees as farmers' loans.

The minimum age of the farmer applying for a Kisan Credit Card should be 18 years and the maximum age of 75 years. Applicants above 60 years of age will also need a co-applicant to apply.

Under the Kisan Credit Card, a farmer can get a loan of up to Rs 3 lakh for farming. This amount will be paid to the farmer at an interest rate of 4 percent.

In addition to farmers, those who do animal husbandry, and fisheries can also apply for agricultural loans under the Kisan Credit Card. It is also not compulsory for the applicant to have agricultural land.

Animal husbandry or fisheries can avail of a loan of up to Rs 2 lakh at an interest rate of 4 percent.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan (PM-Kisan) Samman Nidhi Yojana (Scheme) that looks to provide financial assistance to the tune of Rs 6,000 annually to farmers was disbursed in May. However, now the government has decided to take strict action against fake beneficiaries of the scheme. Several cases have surfaced in Jharkhand where ineligible beneficiaries were taking benefits of the scheme. Following this, the government has registered a case of fraud against them. 

Kisan Credit Card: Documents required

  • Fill up and sign the application form.
  • Identity proof such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, Voter ID, driving license, etc. are required.
  • Valid address proof documents such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, Voter ID, and driving license.  
  • Land documents.
  • A passport-size photograph of the applicant.
  • Other documents such as security PDC as requested by the issuing bank.

Kisan Credit Card: How to apply

  • Visit the website of the bank you wish to apply for the Kisan credit card scheme.
  • Choose the Kisan Credit Card, from the list of options. 
  • Click on ‘Apply’, and the website will redirect you to the application page.
  • Fill the form with the required details and click on ‘Submit’.
  • On doing so, an application reference number will be sent.
  • If you are eligible, the bank will get back to you for the further process within 3-4 working days.
