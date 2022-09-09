Kisan Credit Card: Benefits, limits and other facts about government issued Kisan Credit Card

The Indian government introduced the Kisan Credit Card programme in an effort to help the farmers in several predicaments. The government unveiled the programme in 1998. The scheme's primary goal is to offer farmers timely, adequate finance support through a single point of contact with flexible processes.

For a decent crop, farmers in the majority of India must rely on the monsoons. Farmers may resow crops if the monsoon is delayed. This could result in a significant financial burden given that the majority of Indian farmers only make enough money to survive. But under the Kisan Credit Card, a farmer can get a loan of up to Rs 3 lakh for farming. This amount will be paid to the farmer at an interest rate of 4 percent.

There are various benefits that Kisan Credit Card provides. Here are some of them: