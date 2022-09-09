Search icon
Kisan Credit Card: Benefits, limits and other facts about government issued Kisan Credit Card

Kisan Credit Card: Farmers can take loans up to Rs. 3 Lakhs and also avail marketing loans.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 09:51 AM IST

The Indian government introduced the Kisan Credit Card programme in an effort to help the farmers in several predicaments. The government unveiled the programme in 1998. The scheme's primary goal is to offer farmers timely, adequate finance support through a single point of contact with flexible processes. 

For a decent crop, farmers in the majority of India must rely on the monsoons. Farmers may resow crops if the monsoon is delayed. This could result in a significant financial burden given that the majority of Indian farmers only make enough money to survive. But under the Kisan Credit Card, a farmer can get a loan of up to Rs 3 lakh for farming. This amount will be paid to the farmer at an interest rate of 4 percent.

There are various benefits that Kisan Credit Card provides. Here are some of them:

  1. The credit balance in the account will fetch interest at the savings bank rate.
  2. To withdraw cash farmers receive an ATM cum credit card.
  3. The repayment period is as per the crop period.
  4. After an annual review, the maximum limit of Kisan credit cards can increase every year.
  5. 3 percent per annum interest subvention for prompt borrowers.
