Key update for bank customers, cheques deposited from October 4 will be cleared on...

PERSONAL FINANCE
Banks currently use CTS, which sends an electronic image of the cheque and its details to the drawee bank.
Banks in India, including ICICI Bank, will start same-day cheque clearance from October 4. This comes after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) updated settlement framework for quicker and more secure payments. Under the new system, cheques deposited will be cleared within a few hours on the same day. The RBI had announced that Phase 1 of continuous clearing and settlement will begin on October 4, 2025, and Phase 2 will begin on January 3, 2026. Customers are also urged by banks to use the Positive Pay System to enhance security, requiring prior submission of key cheque details for verification.
RBI has made Positive Pay mandatory for cheques above Rs 5 lakh, while it is strongly recommended for those above Rs 50,000. Cheques validated under Positive Pay are also protected under the RBI's dispute resolution system.
Account holders must provide the account number, cheque number, date, amount, and beneficiary name to the bank at least 24 working hours before depositing cheques exceeding Rs 50,000. Banks will verify these details upon cheque presentation. Cheques will be cleared if the information matches; otherwise, the request will be rejected, and the drawer must resubmit the details. Customers are required to email cheque details to specific regional addresses. Banks will send an acknowledgement message upon receipt before processing.
The Cheque Truncation System (CTS), which sends an electronic image of the cheque and its details to the drawee bank, is currently used by banks. This removes the need for cheques to be physically transferred, but when deposited in drop boxes or automated teller machines, settlement usually takes two working days.
To prevent cheque bounces, customers should keep sufficient account balances. File cheque details accurately to prevent delays or rejections.
Customers are advised to ensure all cheque details are accurate to avoid rejection. The amount in words and figures must match, the date must be valid, and there should be no overwriting in the payee's name or amount. The drawer's signature must also match the bank's records.
(With inputs from IANS)