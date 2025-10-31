Kerala government announces hike in DA for teaching staff under UGC, AICTE; how much has increased? check details

The Kerala government on Friday ordered a hike for the Dearness Allowance for teaching staff as part of the University Grants Commission, All India Council for Technical Education, and medical education schemes, and the Dearness Relief for UGC and family pensioners in the state.

The Kerala government on Friday ordered a hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for teaching staff as part of the University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and medical education schemes, and the Dearness Relief (DR) for UGC and family pensioners in the state. In its announcement, the finance department said that the teaching staff, those who changed to the new pay scale from as early as January 2016 or later, will receive 46 per cent DA under the new scheme from the earlier 42 per cent.

It also stated that the DA rate for teaching staff, whose pay falls under the sixth pay scale starting from January 2006 or later, under the UGC, AICTE, and medical education schemes will be increased from 221 per cent to 230 per cent. Additionally, the rate of DR payable to UGC and family pensioners whose pensions were revised as per the 2020 government order will be increased from 42 percent to 46 percent.

However, for those whose pension was not revised as per the 2020 order, the DR rate will vary and will be hiked from 221 per cent to 230 per cent, according to the order. The increased DA amount will be payable along with the salary due for October 2025, and the increased DR will be sent with the pension due for November 2025, it added.

“The enhanced rate of DA is applicable, subject to the availability of funds, to grant-in-aid institutions, and others, where UGC, AICTE, and medical education schemes have been implemented through government orders,” the department said. It also added, “The increased DR rate applies only to institutions, including universities, where statutory pension is followed as per government order.”

The announcement for the hike came on Thursday, when the finance department ordered that DA payable to state government employees, teachers, staff of aided schools, private colleges and polytechnics, full-time contingent employees, and employees of local bodies, as well as the DR of state service pensioners, family pensioners, ex-gratia pensioners, and ex-gratia family pensioners, be hiked from 18 per cent to 22 per cent.

“The additional expenditure on this account in respect of local governments will be met by them from their own funds,” it said.

“Organisations where more than 90 per cent of the salary or pension expenses are met through Plan or Non-Plan grants from the government can release DA and DR without prior government approval, provided they secure approval from their board of directors, governing body, managing committee, or executive committee,” the department said.