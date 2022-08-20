Keep your Aadhaar card safe by locking biometrics from misuse, here’s how

File Photo

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has suggested that people can protect their Aadhaar data and biometrics from misuse by locking th

Aadhaar card is one of the most important documents for every Indian citizen. The central government has recently mandated citizens to link it with many other personal identification documents, including driving license, PAN card and passport.

The identity document has your demographic and biometric details, which include photo identity, individual’s fingerprints and even iris details. Hence, it is important to keep it safe from getting into the wrong hands.

Recent tweets posted by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) offer a solution to people so their Aadhaar card isn’t misused.

According to the UIDAI, the 12-digit Aadhaar number can be locked. Instead of using this, you can get a 16-digit virtual ID (VID) number, which is called as Masked Aadhaar.

The Masked Aadhaar can be used for all sorts of identification needs. As per the UIDAI, VID is ‘valid and accepted widely’.

To get this, you have to download the e-Aadhaar card. After that, you have to lock the Aadhaar biometrics.

The locking and unlocking of Aadhaar biometrics can be done in two ways:

Visiting the UIDAI official website Using ‘mAadhaar’ mobile application

Follow these steps to lock Aadhaar biometrics via the UIDAI official website

Step 1: Open the UIDAI website i.e. uidai.gov.in.

Step 2: Under ‘My Aadhaar’ category, search for ‘Aadhaar Services’, and click on ‘Lock/Unlock Biometrics’.

Step 3: Enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number (UID) in the required field. Type your full name and pin code as well.

Step 4: Enter the security code as reflected on the screen to proceed

Step 5: Click on ‘Send OTP’. You will get the one-time password on your registered mobile number.

Step 6: Enter the OTP along with a password of your choice.

Step 7: Click the check box beside ‘Enable Biometric Locking’ and then click the ‘enable’ button again.

Your Aadhaar card biometrics are now locked.

Follow these steps to lock Aadhaar biometrics via mobile SMS

Step 1: Send an SMS to 1947 to request for an OTP on your registered mobile number. The SMS should be written as GETOTP and the last four or eight digits of the Aadhaar number – for example, GETOTPXXXX or GETOTPXXXXXXXX.

Step 2: Once the message is sent, the UIDAI will send you a 6-digit OTP via SMS.

Step 3: Next, you have to send yet another message using the OTP. The message needs to be written as LOCKUID along with the last four or eight digits of the Aadhaar number, and the 6-digit OTP – for example, LOCKUIDXXXXOTP or LOCKUIDXXXXXXXXOTP

Step 4: A confirmation message will then be sent on your registered mobile number, citing that the Aadhaar biometrics have been locked.

The unlocking process is also similar. The only difference is that instead of using the digits of the Aadhaar number, you will need the last six or 10 digits of the VID number will be required.