Karnataka government hikes DA for state government employees by 4.25 percent

Karnataka government employees will now get 31 percent DA.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 07:17 PM IST

Photo: File

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has approved a hike in the dearness allowance for government employees from 27.25 per cent to 31 percent of their basic pay.

The hike would now add 1,282.72 crores to the government's expenditure. The application process for the fresh DA hike will begin on July 1.  Karnataka's decision to hike 31 per cent DA came a few days after the union government hiked DA for central government employees at a 4 per cent rate. 

