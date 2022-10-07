Karnataka government hikes DA for state government employees by 4.25 percent

Photo: File

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has approved a hike in the dearness allowance for government employees from 27.25 per cent to 31 percent of their basic pay.

The hike would now add 1,282.72 crores to the government's expenditure. The application process for the fresh DA hike will begin on July 1. Karnataka's decision to hike 31 per cent DA came a few days after the union government hiked DA for central government employees at a 4 per cent rate.

Read: Ujjivan Bank witnesses 44% growth in gross loan book: Know details