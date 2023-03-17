Karnataka announces salary hike by 20% for transport corporations, power company employees

The Karnataka government announced on Thursday that it has decided to increase the salaries of employees of Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) and the Electricity Supply Companies (ESCOMs) in the state by 20%, at a time when Central government employees are waiting for a hike in their pay.

After multiple rounds of discussions over the demand for a salary revision, the government, KPTCL and ESCOM employees, and transport businesses decided to increase salaries.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai provided details, stating that employees of transportation businesses will also receive a 15% pay hike.

Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar and employees had conversations for two to three days before the state made a decision, according to CM Bommai, after the employees of KPTCL and ESCOM demanded wage revision.

“I have agreed for 20 per cent wage revision, and orders will be issued in this regard,” Bommai said.

The chief minister claimed that the staff of the transport department have been requesting a pay raise because it has not occurred in the last few years.

“I have decided to revise their pay making a 15 per cent increase. Orders will be issued on this too,” he said.

Officials from the Karnataka government have stated that the salary increase will take effect on April 1.

