Job seekers may get THESE gifts from government’s Budget 2022

Job seekers might benefit from expected changes in the General Budget (Budget 2022). The budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the fourth time on February 1, 2022. Just like every other year, various sectors across the economy have set high hopes from the upcoming budget. From agriculture to real estate, all sectors are hoping to benefit from the expected changes.

Tax Exemption has remained same since years

Even as there hasn’t been any hike in tax exemption since last few years, job seekers are hoping to welcome some increase in the tax exemption limit this year. The exemption can be considered as a great way to lure votes from those working in the job sector.

Tax Exemption limit might be increased

The current tax exemption limit stands at Rs 2.5 lakh and has remained same since the past eight years. Earlier, the government had announced some respite to taxpayers as it increased tax exemption limit from Rs 2 lakh to Rs. 2.5 lakh. While taxpayers are demanding to increase tax exemption from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, the government is expected to raise it to Rs 3 lakh.

Considering the onset of elections in Uttar Pradesh, the possibility of increasing tax exemption is high.

Tax Exemption may increase under section 80C

Currently, the government announced exemption up to Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C of income tax as it is the most crucial part of tax saving for job sector employees. Earlier, this exemption was increased from Rs 1 to Rs 1.5 lakh. In Budget 2022, job seekers are expecting the government to increase this limit to Rs 2 lakh.

Lock-in period of tax-free FDs may be reduced

The Indian Bank Association has demanded the government to reduce to lock-in period of tax-free FDs, which earlier stood at five years. Since banks have reduced the interest rates, the returns on PPF is better than that of FDs. Due to lesser interest rates, people are now retorting to mutual funds and shares over FDs. In the upcoming budget, people are expected a three-year FD to be included under tax-saver FD.