Jeevan Pramaan: Know how to get your digital certificate on your doorstep, step-by-step guide

Representational Image

Jeevan Pramaan or Digital Life Certificate is a digital biometric capability for retirees or pensioners of the Central Government, State Government, EPFO or any other government organisations. You can generate certificates by going to post offices or by using the services offered right at your door. The submission of a Life Certificate no longer requires pensioners to travel to the pension department's or pension disbursing agency's offices, as was the case in the past.

Over one crore families in India can be categorised as pensioner families, according to the Jeevan Pramaan portal. About 50 lakh people receive pensions from the Central Government, and a comparable number do so from the various State and UT Governments as well as from numerous other government organisations.

To have their pension credited to their bank accounts, pensioners must present life certificates to the banks, post offices, and other authorised pension disbursing organisations.

The person receiving the pension had to personally appear before the pension disbursing agency to obtain the life certificate, or they could have the life certificate issued by a government agency where they previously served and have it delivered to the disbursing agency. They can now use the service by sitting down.

How to get a Digital Life Certificate at your doorstep?

1. Through the Post Office-

Pensioners need to place a service request in the Department of Posts's mobile app ‘Post Info' or register by calling IPPB toll-free number ‘155299’. For a fee of Rs 70, a postman or assistant branch postmaster from the closest post office will come to the requester's address and generate the Digital Life Certificate. However, pensioners must always have their Aadhaar number and pension information on hand. A confirmation SMS will be sent to the pensioner's registered mobile number after the certificate generation process is finished, and the certificate can also be viewed online at jeevanpramaan.gov.in/ppouser/login .

2. Through Jeevan Pramaan App-

Pensioners can download the app on their mobile phone or PC and start the registration by providing required information. Then provide your biometrics, either a fingerprint or Iris and authenticate themselves. You’ll receive a SMS acknowledgement on your registered number after the authentication process is finished. The certificates are stored in the Life Certificate Repository for making it available any time and anywhere for the pensioner and the Pension Disbursing Agency. By providing the Jeevan Pramaan ID, pensioners can download a copy of the certificate. The Life Certificates automatically get delivered to the Pension Disbursing Agency, without any manual intervention.

3. By visiting Jeevan Pramaan App-

Pensioners can also obtain the Digital Life Certificates by going to their local Jeevan Pramaan office. For the purpose of creating the DLC, the pensioner must carry the following information:

Pension ID

Pension Payment order

Pension Disbursing department

Bank account details

Mobile Number and Email ID

Aadhaar Number