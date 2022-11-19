Jeevan Pramaan: Here’s how government pensioners can submit Digital life certificate

For government pensioners to continue receiving their monthly pension, pension-disbursing authorities (PDAs), including banks and post offices, need them to present a "life certificate" or Jeevan Praman Patra each year. Pensioners have the choice of submitting their Jeevan Praman Patra online or in person in front of PDAs.

Based on their Aadhaar number and biometrics, individual pensioners receive Jeevan Pramaan or DLC. The IT Act recognises the Digital Life Certificate as a legitimate certification.

How to download the mobile app Jeevan Pramaan:

Follow these methods to download Jeevan Pramaan online, according to the Jeevan Pramman website.

Step 1: Go to https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in and click the "Download" link to begin downloading the Jeevan Praman application.

Step 2: Enter your email address, solve the captcha, and choose "I accept to Download."

Step 3: Enter the OTP that you will receive at your email address.

Step 4: After entering the proper OTP, a page for downloading an app displays.

Step 5: After receiving a download link to your email address, click on it to start downloading the application (apk file). The link can only be clicked once before it expires.

How to check the status of the Digital Life Certificate:

-Once your pramaan ID has been created, go to https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in/ppouser/login to receive your Digital Life Certificate.

-One can check the status of the Digital Life Certificate as well as download the PDF form of the certificate.

-Take note that generating or getting the Jeevan Pramaan, or Digital Life Certificate, requires an Aadhaar number or VID.

According to the Jeevan Pramaan website, “Contact your Pension Disbursing Agency. Jeevan Pramaan is rejected in case the wrong particulars are provided by pensioners while generating the DLC. It is recommended that a new Jeevan Pramaan i.e. Pramaan-ID be generated by providing all correct information and biometrics.”

Requirement for Jeevan Praman:

Aadhaar numbers, names, mobile numbers, and self-declared pension-related information, such as PPO numbers, pension account numbers, bank information, the names of pension sanctioning and disbursing authorities, etc., must be provided by pensioners. They must also submit biometric data, either an iris scan or a fingerprint.