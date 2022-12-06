Jeevan Labh: Invest Rs 250 in this LIC policy and get up to 54 lakh at time of maturity, check details

LIC Jeevan Labh: Investments in the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) are regarded as a wise choice, The money invested is secure. If you're interested in making investments in insurance plans as well, know about a LIC scheme that allows you to contribute more than Rs 250 per day and yet reach a maximum investment of Rs 54 lakh.

Jeevan Labh, a non-linked and profit-making plan, is the name of this LIC scheme. In the event that the policyholder passes away, the family will receive financial support. In addition, the policyholder will receive a sizable payout if he lives to see the policy's maturity. Investors have the option to select the amount they want to invest under this plan along with the duration of the premium.

Know what are the benefits of LIC's Jeevan Labh Policy:

The reversionary bonus and final additional bonus are benefits you receive upon maturity if you invest in LIC's Life Benefit. Under this scheme, any citizen between the ages of 8 and 59 may invest. In accordance with this policy, insurance holders may deposit funds for terms of 10, 13, and 16 years, with the funds being released at maturity after 16 to 25 years. A 59-year-old can choose a 16-year insurance plan as long as their age does not go over 75.

Know how to get more than 54 lakhs:

A person will receive this money for 25 years at the age of 25 if he or she saves Rs. 256 every day in a LIC Jeevan Labh Policy or invests Rs. 7700 per month. He will deposit close to Rs 20 lakh if he makes an investment. The policyholder would receive Rs 54.50 lakh when the policy has matured.

LIC has Insurance for all classes:

Notably, the majority of citizens in the nation invest in LIC Policy Plans for insurance. For each category, LIC has begun a policy that entitles insurance customers to a self-deposit of the premium. Investments in all LIC insurance are regarded as a secure choice.