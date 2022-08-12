Search icon
ITR Refund Status: Step-by-step guide for taxpayers to check Income Tax Return refund status online

ITR return status can be checked at incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in or at the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) e-governance website.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 11:40 PM IST

Income Tax Return e-Verification: Over 5.82 crore people have filed their income tax returns or ITRs Till July 31, 2022 and those who filed must have received their ITR refund. and those who have not received their ITR refund must be worried. In this situation, taxpayers can check the ITR refund status through the official website, incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in or at the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) e-governance website, tin.tin.nsdl.com. 

ITR refund status on e-filing portal: Steps to check
Visit the e-filing website 
Now, log in by using your user ID (PAN) and password
Click on the ‘View Filed Returns’ tab after selecting ‘Income tax returns’
Check the most recent ITR submitted
Status of the ITR filed will appear on your screen after selecting the “View Details” option
Check the “Status of Tax Refunds” tab.

ITR refund status with PAN number: Steps to check the
Visit the NSDL website — https://tin.tin.nsdl.com/oltas/servlet/RefundStatusTrack
Enter your PAN number
Choose Assessment Year (AY) 2022–2023
Select the ‘Submit’ option, and the computer screen will display your ITR refund status.

