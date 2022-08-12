ITR Refund Status: Step-by-step guide for taxpayers to check Income Tax Return refund status online

File photo

Income Tax Return e-Verification: Over 5.82 crore people have filed their income tax returns or ITRs Till July 31, 2022 and those who filed must have received their ITR refund. and those who have not received their ITR refund must be worried. In this situation, taxpayers can check the ITR refund status through the official website, incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in or at the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) e-governance website, tin.tin.nsdl.com.

ITR refund status on e-filing portal: Steps to check

Visit the e-filing website

Now, log in by using your user ID (PAN) and password

Click on the ‘View Filed Returns’ tab after selecting ‘Income tax returns’

Check the most recent ITR submitted

Status of the ITR filed will appear on your screen after selecting the “View Details” option

Check the “Status of Tax Refunds” tab.

ITR refund status with PAN number: Steps to check the

Visit the NSDL website — https://tin.tin.nsdl.com/oltas/servlet/RefundStatusTrack

Enter your PAN number

Choose Assessment Year (AY) 2022–2023

Select the ‘Submit’ option, and the computer screen will display your ITR refund status.