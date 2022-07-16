Search icon
ITR filing: Last date soon to file Income Tax Return online at incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

ITR filing: the last date to file the income tax return for FY 2021-22 is July 31.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 04:30 PM IST

The last date of filing an Income Tax Return is July 31, 2022. This means the taxpayers have less than 15 days to do the ITR filings for Financial Year 2021-22. The last date for filing income tax returns for the financial year 2021-22 and assessment year 2022-23 is July 31. One should know that there are different ITR due dates or deadlines for different types of taxpayers.

Individuals and salaried employees whose accounts are not required to be audited can file their IT returns by July 31. For taxpayers whose accounts need to be audited, the deadline is October 31.

If any taxpayer is not able to file his income tax returns by the said period can land into a lot of trouble. You may have to pay more taxes if you are not filing ITR within the deadline. 

The portal incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in help taxpayers to file their income tax returns online, from the comfort of their homes. The user has to just log in to the income tax e-portal. However, the e-filing portal had several glitches that were flagged by users.

Income Tax Return (ITR): Steps to file online
- Visit the official website, incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in
- Log in using your PAN.
- On the homepage, go to ‘Download’ and under the relevant year, select the ITR-1 (Sahaj) return preparation software. It will be downloaded in the form of Excel.
- Open fill-in the relevant details from Form-16 on the excel sheet.
- Calculate all the relevant details and save the sheet.
- Click on 'submit Return’ and upload the saved excel sheet.
- Now, upload the digital signature. You can skip this step also.
- The successful e-filing submission message will be displayed on your screen.
- The ITR verification acknowledgment form will be sent to your registered email ID.

Tax is Leviable on:
- Income from Salary
- Income from House Property
- Income from Business & Profession
- Income from Capital Gain
- Income from Other Sources

