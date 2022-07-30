ITR filing AY 2022-23: Over 35 lakh Income Tax Returns filed today, know official helpline for assistance

File photo

As the government has refused to extend the income tax return filing last date, there has been a rush for return filing as the due date ends on Sunday, July 31.

According to the Income Tax Department, more than 35 lakh ITRs were filed till 6 pm on July 30. With this, the total ITRs filed for AY 2022-23 have crossed the 5 crore mark.

For any assistance, please connect on orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in. We will be glad to assist!,” Income Tax Department tweeted on Saturday.

Considering the rush at the 11th hour, the department has launched a helpline in order to assist the taxpayers in filing their returns.

For help, you can contact the IT department on 1800 103 0025 or 1800 419 0025. You can also contact orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in or tag the department's official account on Twitter.

Around 43 lakh ITRs were filed on Friday (July 29). It was expected that nearly 50 lakh returns would be filed today. The due date for ITR filing this year is July 31 for salaried individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) whose accounts don’t need to be audited.

Steps to file Income Tax Returns online:

- Visit the official website, incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

- Log in using your PAN.

- On the homepage, go to ‘Download’ and under the relevant year, select the ITR-1 (Sahaj) return preparation software. It will be downloaded in the form of Excel.

- Open fill-in the relevant details from Form-16 on the excel sheet.

- Calculate all the relevant details and save the sheet.

- Click on 'submit Return’ and upload the saved excel sheet.

- Now, upload the digital signature. You can skip this step also.

- The successful e-filing submission message will be displayed on your screen.

- The ITR verification acknowledgement form will be sent to your registered email ID.

