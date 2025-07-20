ITR filing FY 2024-25: Good news for taxpayers! ITR-2 now enabled for filing online, check details

ITR filing FY 2024-25: The income tax (I-T) department has started filing returns of ITR-2 through online mode, that is, individuals can now e-file ITR-2 on the Income Tax Portal incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/. This comes with pre-filled data at the e-filing portal.

ITR filing FY 2024-25: The income tax (I-T) department has started filing returns of ITR-2 through online mode, that is, individuals can now e-file ITR-2 on the Income Tax Portal incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/. This comes with pre-filled data at the e-filing portal. Individuals who want to file tax returns of income from sources such as salary, pension, capital gains and others can opt for ITR-2 filing. For those involved in business or profession have the option of filing ITR-3.

Who can file ITR-2?

The department opened the system online for submission of Form ITR-2 on July 18, 2025. This initiative has opened options for those earning through salaries, those with taxable capital gains, and cryptocurrency, to file their income tax returns through the e-filing ITR portal using ITR-2. The Income Tax Department released Excel Utilities for ITR-2 and ITR-3 on July 11. The deadline for Income Tax Return (ITR) filing for FY 2024-25, assessment year 2025-26 is September 15, 2025.

The Income Tax Department announced the news on X writing, “Kind Attention Taxpayers!Income Tax Return Form of ITR-2 is now enabled for filing through online mode with pre-filled data at the e-filing portal. Visit: https://incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/”

For Assessment Year 2025-26 (Financial Year 2024-25), ITR-2 filing requirements apply to specific categories of taxpayers. ITR-2 is applicable for individuals or HUF (Hindu Undivided Family) receiving income from various sources like salary or pension earnings, revenue from one or multiple house properties, more income sources like lottery winnings, horse racing proceeds, or specially taxed income. Holders of unlisted equity shares can also file ITR-2.

Which ITR to file?

ITR-1 is for those individuals with a total income of up to Rs 50 lakh.

ITR-2 is meant for individuals who belong to Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) or those who are not eligible to file ITR-1 (Sahaj).

ITR-3 can be filed by those HUFs and others who are involved in business or profession that require large books of accounts.

ITR-4 is for Resident Individual/ HUF/ Firm (other than LLP) with income not more than Rs 50 lakh during the financial year, income from business and profession computed on a presumptive basis u/s 44AD, 44ADA or 44AE, income from salary/pension, one house property, agricultural income (up to Rs 5,000) and other sources.

ITR-5 form is meant for firms, Limited Liability Partnership (LLP), Association of Persons (AOP), Body of Individuals (BOI), and Artificial Juridical Person (AJP).