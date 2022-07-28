ITR filing for FY 2021-22: Over 40% yet to file, 10% facing glitches, know how to file online

ITR filing for FY 2021-22

‘ITR’, ‘Last Day to file ITR’, ‘ITR Deadline July 31’, ‘Income Tax Return Deadline’ and several other similar headlines have been in the news over the past few days. As the last day to file the income tax returns (ITR) is coming near, more citizens are visiting the site resulting in technical glitches. As per a report by community social media platform LocalCircles, 41% of Indians who qualify to file the return are yet to file their papers for FY 2021-22. The report has also revealed that 22% of the eligible citizens say it is difficult to file it by the July 31 deadline, and about 10% were facing technical glitches.

According to the report, 59% respondents said they already filed their tax returns, which is a considerable improvement on the findings from a week ago on July 20. In an earlier survey, LocalCircles found that 54% of the respondents were yet to comply with the requirement to file tax returns by this month's end, of which 37% remained uncertain if they will be able to meet the deadline.

The new survey revealed that 13% respondents require "significant effort" to meet the deadline and 9% admitted that it would be impossible to meet the deadline, which the government has indicated would not be changed. Of those still striving to file their ITR, 10% of respondents complained of "difficulty in filing" but expressed keenness to do so.

The Income Tax department, through a tweet, informed the public that "more than 3.4 crore ITRs for AY 2022-23 have been filed on e-Filing portal till 26th July, 2022. The due date to file ITR for AY 2022-23 is 31st July, 2022. We urge you to file your ITR at the earliest, if not filed as yet. #FileNow!".

During the pandemic, the government had extended the deadline for filing ITRs for two consecutive fiscal years to ease taxpayers` hardship. In the last fiscal year (2020-21), the filing date was extended till December 31, 2021.

The government this year warned that those who will miss the July 31 deadline for filing their returns will have to pay fine-cum-late fee of Rs 5,000 if their taxable income is more than Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1,000 if the taxable income is less than Rs 5 lakh. The survey included 11,000 responses received from citizens across 306 districts in the country. If you have not filed your income tax returns yet, you can follow these steps to know how:

Step 1: Visit the official website, incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Step 2: Log in using your PAN.

Step 3: On the homepage, go to ‘Download’ and under the relevant year, select the ITR-1 (Sahaj) return preparation software. It will be downloaded in the form of Excel.

Step 4: Open and fill in the relevant details from Form-16 on the excel sheet.

Step 5: Calculate all the relevant details and save the sheet.

Step 6: Click on 'submit Return’ and upload the saved excel sheet.

Step 7: Now, upload the digital signature. You can skip this step also.

Step 8: The successful e-filing submission message will be displayed on your screen.

Step 9: The ITR verification acknowledgment form will be sent to your registered email ID.



