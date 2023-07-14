Headlines

ITR Filing: Disclose capital gains from mutual fund sales in your income tax return to avoid problems, check details

Last chance to file ITR: July 31, 2023, deadline approaching soon; report capital gains from mutual funds to avoid problems.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 12:51 PM IST

Income Tax Return: If you haven't filed your income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2022-2024 and assessment year 2023-2024 yet, remember that the deadline is approaching fast. The last date to file your ITR is 31st July 2023. It is crucial to report any capital gains earned from mutual fund investments during the financial year 2022-2024 in your ITR.

Understanding equity and debt funds:

When it comes to taxation on mutual fund profits, several factors come into play. The duration for which you have held your mutual fund investments is of utmost importance. It's worth noting that both equity mutual funds and debt mutual funds are subject to taxation. A mutual fund that invests 65% or more in equity is classified as an equity mutual fund.

Tax implications based on holding period:

If you have sold your mutual fund units and made a profit within one year of purchase, you will be liable to pay short-term capital gain tax at a rate of 15%. However, if the holding period exceeds one year, the profit from selling the units is classified as long-term capital gain (LTCG), and a 10% tax is applicable. It's important to mention that no tax is levied on long-term capital gains up to Rs 1 lakh per annum. For profits exceeding one lakh, a 10% tax must be paid without any indexation benefit.

Keep your capital gains statement handy:

When filing your ITR, there are several documents you need to keep in mind. Make sure to have Form 26AS, Annual Information Statement (AIS), Tax Information Statement (TIS), Capital Gain Statement, and Form 16 readily available. AIS and TIS provide comprehensive information about the value of mutual fund units purchased and sold throughout the year. By referring to the capital gain statement, you can review the amount of short-term and long-term capital gains. Both figures will be mentioned in the capital gain statement. Report capital gains from equity mutual funds in Schedule 112A, short-term capital gains in Schedule CG, and if you have received dividends from your fund investments, include this income in the Schedule of Other Sources.

The Income Tax Department is well-informed:

It is essential to bear these considerations in mind while filing your ITR. Reporting your capital gains is crucial, as the tax department has access to complete details of your mutual fund transactions, which are provided to them by mutual fund companies.

