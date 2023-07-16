Headlines

'Worst photoshop ever': Janhvi Kapoor trolled for allegedly editing her pics, netizens say 'editor ne gusse me iski...'

ITR filing deadline: Rs 5,000 penalty to 7 years of jail, if taxpayers fail to do it before July 31

Delhi floods: What is the difference between dam and barrage? Know here

AAP to participate in Opposition meet after Congress backs Arvind Kejriwal against Delhi ordinance

Miss Earth India, Miss Universe Japan, G20 countries' leaders come together for Ladakh International Fashion Runway

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Worst photoshop ever': Janhvi Kapoor trolled for allegedly editing her pics, netizens say 'editor ne gusse me iski...'

ITR filing deadline: Rs 5,000 penalty to 7 years of jail, if taxpayers fail to do it before July 31

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

R Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayanan is nothing less than a Bollywood diva, here's proof

10 superfoods for better eyesight

8 longest-running movie franchises

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Amarnath Yatra 2023: 'Aarti' performed at Shri Amarnath Cave Shrine

DNA: #OperationPink Sting Operation Exposes Jewellers Exchanging Rs 2,000 Bank Notes For Gold | Exclusive

In conversation with Aashim Gulati & Sauraseni Maitra on their series 'Taj: Reign of Revenge'

'Worst photoshop ever': Janhvi Kapoor trolled for allegedly editing her pics, netizens say 'editor ne gusse me iski...'

Kajol trolled for asking Shah Rukh Khan to disclose 'real' box office collection of Pathaan

Pankaj Tripathi's simplicity at airport wins internet, netizens say 'refreshing not to see brand ki dukaan...'

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

ITR filing deadline: Rs 5,000 penalty to 7 years of jail, if taxpayers fail to do it before July 31

Taxpayers are required to pay a penalty if they missed the deadline to file ITR.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 07:27 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The deadline for filing the income tax returns is coming closer, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Singh has requested income taxpayers to file their returns as the earliest. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman is not contemplating an extension of the July 31 deadline, according to the top officials. 

"We would like to thank income tax return filers as ITR filing has been at a much faster pace than last year and we would advise them not to wait to the last moment and also not to hope for any extensions." So, I would advise them to file their tax return at the earliest because the deadline of July 31 is approaching fast," he said in an interview with news agency PTI.

The government gives a 4-month window every assessment year for taxpayers to consolidate their income details for the financial year. 

What happens if you miss the deadline to file ITR?
Taxpayers are required to pay a penalty if they missed the deadline to file ITR. A penalty of Rs 5,000 will be levied if the taxpayers file ITR after July 31 but before December 31, 2023. 

Although there’s a relief given to small taxpayers if their total income doesn’t exceed Rs 5 lakh, the penalty for those will be Rs 1,000. 

If someone willfully fails to file a return even after receiving notices, the income tax officer may start legal action against them. Three months to two years of imprisonment are possible, along with a fine.

If the tax you owe to the department is higher than Rs 25,00,000, then the persecution may extend the punishment to 7 years. 

According to Cleartax, interest will be charged under Section 234A at 1% per month thereof on tax due until the payment of taxes. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rohit Shetty talks about Cirkus' box office failure: 'There is no point shying away from it'

Anand Mahindra responds to criticism over Chandrayaan-3 budget

Balika Vadhu actor Ruslaan Mumtaz returns from Manali after being stuck in floods: ‘Thank you for sparing my life’

Massive 7.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Alaska Peninsula, tsunami warning issued

Delhi flood updates: Check latest traffic advisory for national capital; know routes to take and avoid

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE