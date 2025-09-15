Add DNA as a Preferred Source
ITR filing deadline nears: Having difficulty accessing Income Tax e-filing portal? I-T dept said this

I-T department has provided simple steps to help resolve such issues. Following these checks usually resolves most local access-related difficulties, it said.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 15, 2025, 08:31 PM IST

ITR filing deadline nears: Having difficulty accessing Income Tax e-filing portal? I-T dept said this
ITR filing news: As the deadline to file an Income Tax Returns (ITR) nears, many people are reportedly witnessing technical issues accessing the Income Tax e-Filing Portal. The e-filing portal faced huge traffic on Monday. However, despite demands, the department has not given any indication of extending the deadline for filing of ITRs by individuals, HUFs and those who do not have to get their accounts audited for the financial year 2024-25 (AY 2025-26).

I-T dept gives tips to resolve issue

The I-T department said that access difficulties with the Income Tax e-Filing Portal may arise due to local system/browser settings. It provided simple steps to help resolve such issues. "Following these checks usually resolves most local access-related difficulties. For further support, please connect with us through our official helpdesk/contact channels," it tweeted.

  1. Delete temporary files - Press Win + R - type temp and %temp% - delete all files.
  2. Clear browser cache & cookies - Go to Browser Settings - Clear browsing data (cache + cookies)
  3. Use a different/supported browser - Latest version of Chrome or Edge.
  4. Open in Incognito/Private Mode - Shortcut: Ctrl+Shift+N  OR  Ctrl+Shift+P (Firefox)
  5. Disable browser extensions - Especially ad-blockers or privacy tools.
  6. Update your browser - Ensure you are on the latest version.
  7. Try a different network - Switch to another Wi-Fi or mobile hotspot.

READ | Income Tax Filing 2025 deadline extended to Sept 30? Here's what I-T dept said about viral claim

