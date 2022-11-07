Search icon
ITR Filing Deadline: Last day to file income tax return today, taxpayers face issues in website

Income Tax Return: Taxpayers who failed to submit their returns by the deadline may be subject to a Rs 10,000 penalty.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 03:05 PM IST

ITR Submission Deadline for AY 2022–2023: If you own a business and haven't already submitted your income tax return for the fiscal years 2021–22 and 2022–23, do so right away. If not, you can be required to pay a penalty for filing your income tax return late.

Deadline for ITR filing:

The deadline for businesses to submit their income tax returns for the assessment year 2022–2023 is today. In reality, the Finance Ministry extended the deadline for filing an income tax return last month for the group of businesses with the assessment year of 2022–2023. For this group of people, the deadline to file an ITR was extended from October 31 to November 7, 2022. The deadline for filing income tax returns has been moved up to November 7, 2022, for those whose accounts must be audited.

Also read: https://www.dnaindia.com/personal-finance/report-bank-holidays-in-november-2022-are-banks-closed-on-guru-nanak-jayanti-know-bank-holiday-dates-here-3000133

People complaining on Twitter:

It is the deadline for business income tax filings. Many taxpayers in this category are also observed complaining to the tax department about issues they are having with filing income tax returns at the same time. A user posted on Twitter, “#incometax as I m trying to file the return. Today is the last day to file and try to log in to the portal. Penalty 10000/- tomorrow. Many times I tried to call the help desk no response I get. So pls help and resolve the matter."

These individuals have been instructed by the tax division to send an email to orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in along with their PAN number and mobile number. His team will get in touch with the tax agency, as stated.

November 7, 2022, is the deadline for local companies to file their income tax returns for the fiscal year 2021–2022 and the assessment year 2022–2023; meanwhile, November 30, 2022, is the deadline for businesses subject to transfer pricing regulations to file their income tax reports. The deadline has reportedly been extended in order to provide taxpayers with relief while taking into account the holiday season.

