ITR Filing Deadline July 31, 2026: 10 point checklist for taxpayers

To help avoid last-minute mistakes, penalties, and refund delays, here are 10 key points every taxpayer should keep in mind before filing

With just three days left to meet the deadline to file Income Tax Returns for FY 2025-26, the taxpayers filing ITR-1 and ITR-2 must submit and e-verify their returns by July 31, 2026. As of now, the Income Tax Department has not announced any extension, so eligible taxpayers should avoid waiting until the last minute.

According to the Income Tax Department's official e-filing portal, 41,094,215 returns have already been filed for AY 2026-27. 38,592,086 returns verified, 23,377,962 ITRs processed and over 14.08 crore individual users.

To help avoid last-minute mistakes, penalties, and refund delays, here are 10 key points every taxpayer should keep in mind before filing.

ITR Filing: 10-point checklist

As Per CA Ashish Niraj, Partner, A S N & Company, Chartered Accountants, here's what taxpayers should keep in mind before the 31 July ITR deadline.

1. Taxpayers should check AIS and ensure no income is missed to be reported. AIS consists of details of income received from various sources such as salary, interest, capital gains, etc. Missing any income in ITR may attract notice with interest and penalty.

2. Taxpayers must ensure that they have selected the appropriate ITR form based on their Income. Sometimes taxpayers report consultancy income in ITR 1 or ITR 2, which is wrong. Short-term capital gains on shares or mutual funds are required to be reported in ITR 2 or ITR 3, but taxpayers do mistake in reporting.

3. Taxpayers should verify that the bank account given by them is properly validated; otherwise, there may be a problem with refund credit. Sometimes the IFSC Code or account number changes due to the merger of banks, so it should be taken care.

4. Taxpayers should check whether TDS deducted by banks, employers, and companies are properly reflected in their Form 16 or 26AS or not. Sometimes there is a mistake on the part of deductors; you should discuss with deductors and get it rectified before filing ITR.

5. Taxpayers should compare whether the new regime is beneficial or the old and then proceed with filing. It varies due to income level and deductions available.

6. Reporting of Foreign Income and Foreign assets is mandatory. Taxpayers must report all foreign Income and Assets in Schedule FA, Schedule FSI and TR as applicable, even if the amount is small.

7. Sometimes people forget to mention interest received from Old bank accounts, FDs accrued interest. They must get info from banks, verify with AIS/26AS and report.

8. You must verify the return within 30 days of filing else ITR will be deemed not filed.

ITR Filing: Consequences of missing deadline

Further, Abhishek Soni, CEO, Tax2win, points out that taxpayers should not overlook deductions. "Review the deductions and exemptions available under the tax regime you have opted for. If you're eligible, claims such as insurance premiums, education loan interest, home loan benefits, or certain investments can help reduce your taxable income," he suggests.

Soni also lists the consequences of missing the deadline.