Four days to ITR 2021-22 filing deadline: Don't forget to e-verify your tax return, know how you can do it

The last date for filing income tax return (ITR) is July 21, just four days away. Taxpayers need to submit their ITR for the financial year 2021-22 (or assessment year 2022-23) before the deadline to avoid any fine or penalty.
However, filing ITR online is followed by another important step, which if left incomplete, will lead to failure of failing of your tax return. One you are done filing your income tax return, the next step is to verify it.
The Income Tax Department processes your return only if it is verified. Hence, you will receive refunds only if the return is submitted and verified.
Six different ways of e-verification
As per income tax laws, “ITR will not be considered valid if it is not verified within 120 days from the date of filing”. As per the rule you can verify this in six ways.
How to e-verify your ITR through Aadhaar
Benfits of e-verification
e-Verification with an Electronic Verification Code (EVC) or an Aadhaar OTP, as the case may be, is beneficial in as much as you can do away with signing and sending a hard copy of the return filing acknowledgement. Further, e-verification also helps quick processing of your return when compared to the other modes of verification.