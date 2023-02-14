ITR filing: Centre releases Income Tax Return forms for FY 2022-23, know which one you should use (file photo)

Income Tax returns: Days after increasing the annual income tax exemption limit up to Rs 7 lakh for individual taxpayers in the new tax regime, the Centre has notified forms for filing I-T returns by individuals as well as businesses for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The Income-Tax Department has notified forms ITR forms 1-6, ITR-V (verification form) and ITR acknowledgement form through a notification dated February 10. In 2022, such forms were notified in the first week of April.

AMRG and Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified the income tax return forms for Assessment Year 2023-24 (for income earned in 2022-23) quite early, which would help taxpayers prepare their income returns early this year.

On February 13, the Centre in Lok Sabha said that there were over 4.1 crore individual taxpayers who reported an income of up to Rs 5 lakh in AY 2021-22. There were also 1.4 crore taxpayers who reported incomes between Rs 5 to Rs 10 lakh while the total returns filed in AY 2021-22 was over 6.3 crore.

READ | India set to play key role in global digital economy, 13 countries ready to adopt UPI

Six types of ITR forms

ITR-1 and ITR-4 are simpler forms that cater to a large number of small and medium taxpayers. ITR-1 can be filed by an individual having income up to Rs 50 lakh and who receives income from salary, one house property and other sources (interest, etc).

ITR-4 can be filed by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) and firms with total income up to Rs 50 lakh and having income from business and profession.

While ITR-2 is filed by people having income from residential property, ITR-3 is filed by professionals. ITR-5 and ITR-6 are filed by LLPs and businesses.

(With inputs from PTI)