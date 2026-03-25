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ITR filing 2026: Form 16 to be replaced under Income-tax Rules 2026, know what is Form 130, new changes

This year, income tax filing is set for a major overhaul with a prominent new rule being introduced from April 1, 2026, for salaried taxpayers. The next financial year will witness Form 16 with new changes.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 25, 2026, 05:31 PM IST

ITR filing 2026: Form 16 to be replaced under Income-tax Rules 2026, know what is Form 130, new changes
Under the new Income Tax rules 2026, Form 16 will be replaced by Form 130
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    This year, income tax filing is set for a major overhaul with a prominent new rule being introduced from April 1, 2026, for salaried taxpayers. The next financial year will witness Form 16 with new changes. As the new Income-tax Rules, 2026, will be implemented from April 1, the government will likely introduce Form 130 in the place of Form 16. This has been done to enhance system-driven and standardised tax reporting framework. 

    Under the new Income Tax Rules, 2026, there are three new proposed changes, which are: redesigned ITR forms, replacement of Form 16 with a new Form 130, and a more electronic processing system. The new rules aim to streamline reporting, prevent inefficiency, and improve tax compliance and accuracy, while also targeting more detailed disclosures by taxpayers. 

    As part of the new legislation, the government is not just making some changes in the tax forms but also redefining how income, tax and deductions are reported. 

    No Form 16, Form 130 comes in effect 

    The following are some significant changes for salaried employees under the new tax regime:  

    1. Form 130 will replace Form 16 as the certificate of tax deducted at source (TDS) issued by employers. In effect, Form 130 will now act like a new TDS certificate.  
    2. It will work the same way as Form 16, that is, it will act as proof of tax being deducted from salary or pension income and deposited with the government.  
    3. The first batch of Form 130 will be issued by June 15, 2027, for Income-Tax Year 2026–27, while continuing Form 16 in June 2026 for FY 2025–26. 
    4. Form 130 will feature three parts: Part A will contain employer and employee details, Part B will come with payment and TDS details, and Part C with detailed computation of taxable income, deductions, tax payable, and TDS credit. 
    5. The new form also covers interest income earned by senior citizens, according to the provisions of Section 402(39) of the Income-tax Act, 2025.  
    6. With this certificate, the taxpayer can claim credit for the TDS deducted and deposited on their behalf.
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