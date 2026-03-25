ITR filing 2026: Form 16 to be replaced under Income-tax Rules 2026, know what is Form 130, new changes

This year, income tax filing is set for a major overhaul with a prominent new rule being introduced from April 1, 2026, for salaried taxpayers. The next financial year will witness Form 16 with new changes.

This year, income tax filing is set for a major overhaul with a prominent new rule being introduced from April 1, 2026, for salaried taxpayers. The next financial year will witness Form 16 with new changes. As the new Income-tax Rules, 2026, will be implemented from April 1, the government will likely introduce Form 130 in the place of Form 16. This has been done to enhance system-driven and standardised tax reporting framework.

Under the new Income Tax Rules, 2026, there are three new proposed changes, which are: redesigned ITR forms, replacement of Form 16 with a new Form 130, and a more electronic processing system. The new rules aim to streamline reporting, prevent inefficiency, and improve tax compliance and accuracy, while also targeting more detailed disclosures by taxpayers.

As part of the new legislation, the government is not just making some changes in the tax forms but also redefining how income, tax and deductions are reported.

No Form 16, Form 130 comes in effect

The following are some significant changes for salaried employees under the new tax regime: