ITR filing 2025: Income Tax Dept extends due date for filing income tax returns to...; check details

PERSONAL FINANCE
Earlier, netizens complained of glitches in the I-T department portal for e-filing and advance tax payment. The e-filing portal faced a huge traffic on Monday.
ITR filing deadline extension: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to further extend the due date for filing these ITRs for AY 2025-26 from September 15, 2025 to September 16, 2025. Earlier, the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for AY 2025-26, originally due on 31st July 2025, was extended to 15th September 2025.
The Income Tax Department on Monday said more than 7 crore I-T returns have been filed till evening on Monday as the filing deadline closes in. Earlier, netizens complained of glitches in the I-T department portal for e-filing and advance tax payment. The e-filing portal faced a huge traffic on Monday, which was the last date for filing ITRs for AY 2025-26. Moreover, to enable changes in the utilities; the e-filing portal will remain in maintenance mode from 12:00 AM to 02:30 AM on 16th September 2025.
KIND ATTENTION TAXPAYERS!
The due date for filing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for AY 2025-26, originally due on 31st July 2025, was extended to 15th September 2025.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes has decided to further extend the due date for filing these ITRs for AY…
ITR filings have shown consistent growth over the years, reflecting rising compliance and the widening of the tax base. For AY 2024-25, a record 7.28 crore ITRs were filed up to July 31, 2024, compared to 6.77 crore for AY 2023-24, registering a 7.5 per cent year-on-year growth.