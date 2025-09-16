ITR filing 2025: Income Tax Dept extends due date for filing income tax returns to...; check details

Earlier, netizens complained of glitches in the I-T department portal for e-filing and advance tax payment. The e-filing portal faced a huge traffic on Monday.

ITR filing deadline extension: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to further extend the due date for filing these ITRs for AY 2025-26 from September 15, 2025 to September 16, 2025. Earlier, the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for AY 2025-26, originally due on 31st July 2025, was extended to 15th September 2025.

The Income Tax Department on Monday said more than 7 crore I-T returns have been filed till evening on Monday as the filing deadline closes in. Earlier, netizens complained of glitches in the I-T department portal for e-filing and advance tax payment. The e-filing portal faced a huge traffic on Monday, which was the last date for filing ITRs for AY 2025-26. Moreover, to enable changes in the utilities; the e-filing portal will remain in maintenance mode from 12:00 AM to 02:30 AM on 16th September 2025.

ITR filings have shown consistent growth over the years, reflecting rising compliance and the widening of the tax base. For AY 2024-25, a record 7.28 crore ITRs were filed up to July 31, 2024, compared to 6.77 crore for AY 2023-24, registering a 7.5 per cent year-on-year growth.