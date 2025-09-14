ITR filing 2025 deadline on Sept 15: Check step-by-step guide to file income tax returns, penalty and more

PM Modi to flag off Amrit Bharat Express, Vande Bharat train in this Indian state on Sept 15; check details
PERSONAL FINANCE
The deadline to file the Income Tax Return (ITR) for the assessment year 2025-26 ends on Monday, i.e., September 15, 2025. Despite demands from individuals who have yet to file the ITR, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has not granted any further extensions.
1. Log in to the income tax portal using PAN and password
2. Go to the ITR filing section
3. Choose assessment year
4. Click on 'filing status'
5. Choose the correct ITR form
6. Go through the information and confirm it
7. Pay tax dues and click on 'submit'
8. E-verify the return
If you file ITR after September 15, a penalty of Rs 5,000 (if income exceeds Rs 5 lakh) and Rs 1,000 for lower incomes will be charged. Pertinent to note that belated or revised returns can be filed until December 21, 2025. According to an official statement, shared via the 'X' handle of Income Tax Department, over six crore people had filed their ITR, compared to 7.28 crore ITRs filed last year.
According to official data, 5.34 crore returns were processed smoothly last year. However, around two crore taxpayers received notices for errors. It happened as either the forms were incomplete or comprised errors.