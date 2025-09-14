Add DNA as a Preferred Source
PERSONAL FINANCE

ITR filing 2025 deadline on Sept 15: Check step-by-step guide to file income tax returns, penalty and more

The deadline to file the Income Tax Return (ITR) for the assessment year 2025-26 ends on Monday, i.e., September 15, 2025. Despite demands from individuals who have yet to file the ITR, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has not granted any further extensions.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 11:01 PM IST

ITR filing 2025 deadline on Sept 15: Check step-by-step guide to file income tax returns, penalty and more
Representative Image (pexels.com)
The deadline to file the Income Tax Return (ITR) for the assessment year 2025-26 ends on Monday, i.e., September 15, 2025. Despite demands from individuals who have yet to file the ITR, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has not granted any further extensions. Notably, the previous extension was provided on May 27. 

How to file ITR?

1. Log in to the income tax portal using PAN and password 

2. Go to the ITR filing section 

3. Choose assessment year 

4. Click on 'filing status'

5. Choose the correct ITR form

6. Go through the information and confirm it

7. Pay tax dues and click on 'submit'

8. E-verify the return

What is the penalty?

If you file ITR after September 15, a penalty of Rs 5,000 (if income exceeds Rs 5 lakh) and Rs 1,000 for lower incomes will be charged. Pertinent to note that belated or revised returns can be filed until December 21, 2025. According to an official statement, shared via the 'X' handle of Income Tax Department, over six crore people had filed their ITR, compared to 7.28 crore ITRs filed last year.

 

 

According to official data, 5.34 crore returns were processed smoothly last year. However, around two crore taxpayers received notices for errors. It happened as either the forms were incomplete or comprised errors. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
