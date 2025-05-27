This extension will provide more time due to significant revisions in ITR forms, system development needs, and TDS credit reflections.

ITR filing: The Income Tax Department has extended the ITR filing deadline for AY 2025-26 to September 15 from July 31. This extension will provide more time due to significant revisions in ITR forms, system development needs, and TDS credit reflections. This ensures a smoother and more accurate filing experience for everyone.

"The notified ITRs for AY 2025-26 have undergone structural and content revisions. aimed at simplifying compliance, enhancing transparency, and enabling accurate reporting. These changes have necessitated additional time for system development, integration, and testing of the corresponding utilities," I-T department said in a statement.

It added, "Credits arising from TDS statements, due for filing by 31st May 2025, are expected to begin reflecting in early June, limiting the effective window for return filing in the absence of such extension. This extension is expected to mitigate the concerns raised by stakeholders and provide adequate time for compliance, thereby ensuring the integrity and accuracy of the return filing process, it said.

