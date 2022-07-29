ITR Filing FY 2021-22: Only two days left to file ITR, the govt extend last date? Here's what Revenue Secretary says

ITR Filing FY 2021-22

As the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns for FY 2021-2022 (AY 2022-2023) approaches in just two days, several counters have asked for an extension. But it looks like taxpayers won't get a break this time around by the government.

According to a government official, it is not considering extending the deadline for income tax returns because it expects most returns to be filed by July 31. More than 2.3 million income returns have been filed by July 20 for the fiscal year of 2021-22, according to Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj. 5.89 million ITRs were filed by the extended deadline of December 31, 2021, according to news agency PTI.

Individual taxpayers who do not need their accounts audited are required by I-T rules to file their ITRs by July 31 of the following financial year. The deadline for filing an income tax return for those who qualify is July 31st this year as well.

"People thought the routine now is that dates will be extended. So they were a little slow in filling the returns initially but now on a daily basis, we are getting between 15 lakhs to 18 lakh returns. This will slightly go up to 25 lakh to 30 lakh returns," he told PTI.

Waiting until the last minute to file returns is typical. The government has extended the deadline for filing ITRs for the past two fiscal years in order to make it easier for taxpayers who are coping with the covid pandemic to comply.

"Last time 9-10 per cent filed on last day. Last time, we had over 50 lakh (filing returns on the last date). This time, I have told my people to be ready for 1 crore (returns being filed on the last day)," he said.

People in India are required to file ITRs with the country's Internal Revenue Service (IRS). People's income and taxes for the year are included in this document. The IRS has established seven distinct ITR form categories, each of which must be used in accordance with the specifics of a given taxpayer's situation, including the kind and quantity of their income.

The tax department's new income tax filing system has been upgraded to handle growing traffic.

"So far, there is no thinking of extending the last date of filing," he said.

There has been a lot of positive comment, according to Bajaj, about how simple the return form is to fill out, as well as how quickly the money is returned to the taxpayers.

According to him, 2.3 crore taxpayers have already submitted their taxes and have had no concerns regarding the process of doing so.

"Previously 50,000 people were filing returns daily and now this number has gone up to 20 lakh. I am confident that returns will go up in the next few days and people will file their returns," he said.

41 percent of Indians who qualified to submit the return for FY 2021-22 have yet to file their documents, 22 percent feel it is difficult to file by the July 31 deadline, and roughly 10 per cent have encountered technological difficulties in the process.

(With Agency Inputs)