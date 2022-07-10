ITR AY 2022-23: How to file Income Tax returns?

How to file income tax? The last date for filing ITR AY 2022-23 is July 31. (Representational)

The time for the filing of income tax returns has arrived. The last date for filing ITR AY 2022-23 is July 31. Every year, the government extends the deadline for filing income tax returns. However, it is prudent to file income tax returns as soon as possible. But how to file income tax returns?

Login to the income tax department's official website: https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/login. Fill in your user id details and then press continue. Put in your password and login.

Press forget password if you have forgotten your old password.Click on the e-file option. Select the File Income Tax Return option. Click on the assessment year 2021-2022 and then press continue.

Select the online option and personal option. Select either ITR-1 or ITR-4 and press continue. If you are salaried, press ITR-1.

Click the filing type option and elect 139(1)- Original Return. Open the form and fill all the required details. Also punch in your account details.

Go in the offline mode option and attach the form in the Attach File option.

Click on the Proceed to Verification option. Your return would be filed in a few seconds.

You can then proceed to e-verify your income tax returns.