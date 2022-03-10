Is your Aadhar Card being misused? – Here’s how to find out

Aadhar card is one of the most important document to get all types of work done. It is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India to every citizen of India.

Considering its due importance, its absence can become a cause of worry. The 12-digit ID card is often used by fraudsters to scam people.

Ongoing scams make it a necessity to know details about where your Aadhar card has been used and about its history.

Here is how you can check the history of your Aadhar card directly from your mobile phone.

If you want to know where your Aadhar card has been used, then you can check its history by visiting the official website of UIDAI i.e. uidai.gov.in. Here, you will see the option of 'My Aadhaar'. Click on it to see the option of 'Aadhaar Authentication History'. Click on this option. Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number, and after that fill the captcha code given on the screen. Now click on OTP verification option. Here you will get a onetime password i.e. OTP on that mobile number, which is linked with your Aadhar card. Enter this OTP here. You will see a tab to enter the date on which you want to see the history.

After this, you will be able to know where your Aadhaar card has been used. You can also download this record.