Is today a bank holiday? Branches to remain shut for THESE days in this festive season

Diwali is just around the corner, Dhanteras marks the beginning of the Diwali festivities. Banks will remain shut for six consecutive days starting today, 22 October which is Dhanteras. It is also the fourth Saturday of the month.

Bank Holiday on 22 October

Bank Holiday on 23 October

All banks remain shut on Sundays

Bank Holiday on 24 October

October 24: Kali Puja/Deepavali/Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)/Naraka Chaturdashi

Banks will be closed across India, except in Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal

Bank Holiday on 25 October

October 25: Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja

Banks will remain closed in Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur

Bank Holiday on October 26, 2022

Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Bhai Bij/Bhai Duj/Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Accession Day

Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Shimla, and Srinagar.

Bank Holiday on October 27, 2022

Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba.

Banks will remain closed in Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, and Lucknow.