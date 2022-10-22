Is today a bank holiday? Branches to remain shut for THESE days in this festive season

Diwali is just around the corner, Dhanteras marks the beginning of the Diwali festivities. Banks will remain shut for six consecutive days starting today, 22 October which is Dhanteras. It is also the fourth Saturday of the month.
Bank Holiday on 22 October
Bank Holiday on 23 October
All banks remain shut on Sundays
Bank Holiday on 24 October
October 24: Kali Puja/Deepavali/Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)/Naraka Chaturdashi
Banks will be closed across India, except in Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal
Bank Holiday on 25 October
October 25: Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja
Banks will remain closed in Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur
Bank Holiday on October 26, 2022
Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Bhai Bij/Bhai Duj/Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Accession Day
Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Shimla, and Srinagar.
Bank Holiday on October 27, 2022
Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba.
Banks will remain closed in Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, and Lucknow.