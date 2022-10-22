Search icon
Is today a bank holiday? Branches to remain shut for THESE days in this festive season

According to the guidelines, banks will be closed on all public holidays with some regional holidays depending on the state.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 10:58 AM IST

File photo

Diwali is just around the corner, Dhanteras marks the beginning of the Diwali festivities. Banks will remain shut for six consecutive days starting today, 22 October which is Dhanteras. It is also the fourth Saturday of the month.

Bank Holiday on 22 October

Banks across the country will remain closed on 22 October which is Dhanteras. It is also the fourth Saturday of the month.

Bank Holiday on 23 October

All banks remain shut on Sundays

Bank Holiday on 24 October

October 24: Kali Puja/Deepavali/Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)/Naraka Chaturdashi 

Banks will be closed across India, except in Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal

Bank Holiday on 25 October

October 25: Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja 

Banks will remain closed in Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur

Bank Holiday on October 26, 2022 

Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Bhai Bij/Bhai Duj/Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Accession Day

Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Shimla, and Srinagar.

Bank Holiday on October 27, 2022 

Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba.

Banks will remain closed in Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, and Lucknow.

