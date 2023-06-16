Search icon
IRCTC: What are Indian Railways Retiring rooms? Know charges, how to book

Retiring rooms are available across railway stations in India for passengers to relax and prepare themselves for their pre and post-train journeys.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) at all significant train stations in India offers lodging known as a retiring room. Retiring room facilities are an older feature of Indian railways, although disposable travel kits are a newer one. It is provided for the passenger’s safety purposes. 

The retiring room is available in a variety of configurations, including single, double, and dorm rooms with combined AC and non-AC. Having a confirmed ticket is the first and most important condition before moving forward with arranging retiring rooms.

Only at the source and destination stations are retiring rooms available for online and offline reservations. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to reserve an IRCTC retiring room facility.

  1. Visit the IRCTC Tourism Website and pick Retiring Rooms from the main menu icon.
  2. Log in to your IRCTC account.
  3. Type your PNR number and search.
  4. Choose the station where you want to stay, then Book on Source or Book on destination.
  5. Enter preferable details like- check-in/check-out date, Bed type and type of room such as AC or Non AC and quota.
  6. Now click on Check Availability.
  7. Select the Room number Slot Duration and ID card type.
  8. Proceed after making the payment.

What are the charges for IRCTC Retiring rooms?
If a room is being booked in a single transaction for more than 24 hrs periods in a combination of slots (12+24,24+12 and 24+24) then the second slot assumes an extension of booking of the first slot and a 25% extra tariff of the second slot is being charged.

IRCTC Service Charge of Rs.20/- up to 24 hrs for a Retiring Room and Rs.10/- up to 24 hrs for a Dormitory Bed and Rs.40/- from 24hrs to 48hrs for a Retiring Room and Rs.20/- from 24hrs to 48 hrs for a Dormitory Bed, according to IRCTC website. Check the complete list of charges here.

What is the cancellation process in the IRCTC Retiring room?

  • Cancellations are accepted up to 48 hours after booking. 
  • Cancellation within 48 hours or less will result in a 10% deduction.
  • Cancellation on the day of occupation will result in a 50% deduction.
  • Reduction of 100%: Only cancellations by room are permitted. 

IRCTC rules to keep in mind before booking an IRCTC Retiring room:

  • Passengers cannot stay more than 2 days.
  • Booking rooms while being wait-listed is not permitted.
  • If booking online then cancellations can be done online only, the same for offline booking.
  • If a train gets cancelled, passengers will get a refund as per cancellation rules.
  • The minimum allowed reservation period is 1 hr and the maximum reservation period is 48 hrs for the available rooms and dormitories.

