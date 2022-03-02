IRCTC Update: Book your train tickets hassle-free through vending machines using Paytm, UPI

In the era of digital transactions and bookings, booking train tickets while physically appearing at the counter can be a bit of a hassle. Meanwhile, online booking through the official website of Indian Railways is not an option for everyone.

Keeping this in mind, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has partnered with e-commerce company Paytm to provide an easy and quick way to book train tickets for the passenger’s journey – through an automatic vending machine.

Railway passengers will now be able to book their train tickets through the Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) with just a press of a button. Passengers will be able to make the payment for this by scanning the Paytm QR code or through UPI options.

Here’s how you to book your IRCTC ticket through ATVMs

Visit your nearest train station and look for an ATVM.

Select your preferred route on the ATVM.

Now, select Paytm UPI as your payment option.

Scan the QR code available on the screen.

You will get a physical ticket from the ATVM once the transaction is complete.

Apart from the new services of the ATVM on railway stations, IRCTC has also introduced an app that provides Tatkal services for the passenger’s journey. The service has been listed under ConfirmTICKET Mobile App.

This app by the IRCTC will help you access the information regarding available seats under the tatkal quota, and passengers won’t have to feed in the names of different trains to check their routes. For more information regarding new updates by IRCTC, one can visit their official website irctc.co.in.