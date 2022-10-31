Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 10:13 AM IST
IRCTC announces new guidelines for passengers, follow these rules for smooth traveling
IRCTC has announced new guidelines for the passengers travelling at night. The new rules issued by the Government are for the convenience of passengers sleeping on trains at night. If you don't follow the system's little modifications exactly, you could get into a lot of difficulty.
The railroad introduced a set of new guidelines last year which includes, Travel Ticket examiner (TTE) cannot check the tickets after 10 pm (invalid for passengers boarding the train after 10 pm), middle berth passengers can sleep in their berth after 10 pm till 6 am and if anyone missed their train, the TTE can allot their seats to others only after an hour or after crossing 2 upcoming stations (whichever is early).
There have been several complaints of those listening to songs and talking loudly while travelling on the train in their coaches. Some complaints also pointed out that railway escort or maintenance staff also talk loudly.
Reportedly, passengers often keep their lights on after 10 pm and disturb everyone’s sleep in the coach and nearby coaches.
Keeping these issues in mind, Railways have issued new guidelines. In cases where passengers don’t abide by the rules; actions will be taken against them.
Passengers are not allowed to talk loudly or listen to music without headphones, during night travel. It will be the duty of the staff present on the train in case any passenger complains about another passenger.