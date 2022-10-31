Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

IRCTC announces new guidelines for passengers, follow these rules for smooth traveling

IRCTC has issued a new set of guidelines for passengers travelling at night.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 10:13 AM IST

IRCTC announces new guidelines for passengers, follow these rules for smooth traveling
IRCTC announces new guidelines for passengers, follow these rules for smooth traveling
IRCTC has announced new guidelines for the passengers travelling at night. The new rules issued by the Government are for the convenience of passengers sleeping on trains at night. If you don't follow the system's little modifications exactly, you could get into a lot of difficulty.
 
The railroad introduced a set of new guidelines last year which includes, Travel Ticket examiner (TTE) cannot check the tickets after 10 pm (invalid for passengers boarding the train after 10 pm), middle berth passengers can sleep in their berth after 10 pm till 6 am and if anyone missed their train, the TTE can allot their seats to others only after an hour or after crossing 2 upcoming stations (whichever is early).
 
With all these rules still applicable, Government has added another rule to it., no passenger in your seat, compartment, or coach can talk on the mobile in a loud voice or listen to loud music. The new rule is to ensure the convenience of other passengers, especially senior citizens. (Also Read: ‘Youths were shaking bridge intentionally’: Family narrowly escapes death, recounts Gujarat bridge collapse horror)
 
There have been several complaints of those listening to songs and talking loudly while travelling on the train in their coaches. Some complaints also pointed out that railway escort or maintenance staff also talk loudly.
 
Reportedly, passengers often keep their lights on after 10 pm and disturb everyone’s sleep in the coach and nearby coaches. 
 
Keeping these issues in mind, Railways have issued new guidelines. In cases where passengers don’t abide by the rules; actions will be taken against them. 
 
Passengers are not allowed to talk loudly or listen to music without headphones, during night travel. It will be the duty of the staff present on the train in case any passenger complains about another passenger.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Meet Randeep Hooda's rumoured girlfriend Lin Laishram
Nora Fatehi sets internet ablaze in red shimmery dress, photos go viral
PM Modi visits Kedarnath temple: All you need to know about his traditional 'Pahadi' clothes
Suryakumar Yadav to Virat Kohli: Top 10 players to watch out for at ICC T20 World Cup 2022
Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash shares photos from 'soul sister' Sussanne Khan's birthday bash
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CSAB Counselling 2022: Seat allotment result for 1st special round declared, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.