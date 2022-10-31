IRCTC announces new guidelines for passengers, follow these rules for smooth traveling

IRCTC has announced new guidelines for the passengers travelling at night. The new rules issued by the Government are for the convenience of passengers sleeping on trains at night. If you don't follow the system's little modifications exactly, you could get into a lot of difficulty.

The railroad introduced a set of new guidelines last year which includes, Travel Ticket examiner (TTE) cannot check the tickets after 10 pm (invalid for passengers boarding the train after 10 pm), middle berth passengers can sleep in their berth after 10 pm till 6 am and if anyone missed their train, the TTE can allot their seats to others only after an hour or after crossing 2 upcoming stations (whichever is early).

Also Read: With all these rules still applicable, Government has added another rule to it., no passenger in your seat, compartment, or coach can talk on the mobile in a loud voice or listen to loud music. The new rule is to ensure the convenience of other passengers, especially senior citizens.

There have been several complaints of those listening to songs and talking loudly while travelling on the train in their coaches. Some complaints also pointed out that railway escort or maintenance staff also talk loudly.

Reportedly, passengers often keep their lights on after 10 pm and disturb everyone’s sleep in the coach and nearby coaches.

Keeping these issues in mind, Railways have issued new guidelines. In cases where passengers don’t abide by the rules; actions will be taken against them.