IRCTC: 5 Summer special train announced from Delhi to Varanasi, Vaishno Devi, Udhampur; know all details

Representational Image

The Indian Railways has decided to run several pairs of summer special trains in an effort to make travel convenient and comfortable. The Northern Railways provided more information, stating that these summer special trains will operate between New Delhi and Varanasi, Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, and Udhampur.

In this regard, the Northern Railways disclosed that the Railways introduced five additional summer special trains that will run out of additional Delhi.

New Delhi-Varanasi Special Train

Train number: 04052/04051

Date: Every Sunday between June 4 to June 25.

Time: Train will depart from New Delhi at 7:20 pm

Return date: Every Monday between June 5 to June 25

Return time: Train will leave from Varanasi at 6:35 pm.

New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno

Train Number: 04071/04072

Date: Every Friday between June 2 to June 30

Time: Train will depart from New Delhi at 11.15 pm.

Return date: Every Saturday from June 03 to July 01.

Return time: Train will start at 6:30 pm.

New Delhi-Udhampur

Train number: 04075/04076

Date: Every Thursday from June 1 to June 29.

Time: Train will depart from New Delhi at 11:15 pm.

Return date: Every Friday from June 2 to June 30.

Return time: Train will leave Udhampur at 7:00 pm.

New Delhi – Varanasi

Train number: 04080/04079

Date: Every Monday, Friday and Saturday from June 3 to June 30

Time: Train will depart from New Delhi at 07.20 PM.

Return date: Every Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday from June 4 to July 1.

Return time: Train will start from Varanasi at 6.35 pm.

New Delhi – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra

Train number: 04081/04082

Date: Every Saturday from June 3 to June 24.

Time: Train will depart from New Delhi at 11:15 am.

Return date: Every Sunday from June 4 to June 25.

Return time: Train will depart from Vaishno Devi Katra at 6:30 pm.