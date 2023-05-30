Search icon
IRCTC: 5 Summer special train announced from Delhi to Varanasi, Vaishno Devi, Udhampur; know all details

IRCTC has decided to launch Summer special trains for passengers going from Delhi to Varanasi, Vaishno Devi and more.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 30, 2023, 11:07 AM IST

Representational Image

The Indian Railways has decided to run several pairs of summer special trains in an effort to make travel convenient and comfortable. The Northern Railways provided more information, stating that these summer special trains will operate between New Delhi and Varanasi, Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, and Udhampur. 

In this regard, the Northern Railways disclosed that the Railways introduced five additional summer special trains that will run out of additional Delhi. 

New Delhi-Varanasi Special Train
Train number: 04052/04051
Date: Every Sunday between June 4 to June 25. 
Time: Train will depart from New Delhi at 7:20 pm
Return date: Every Monday between June 5 to June 25
Return time: Train will leave from Varanasi at 6:35 pm.

New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno
Train Number: 04071/04072
Date: Every Friday between June 2 to June 30
Time: Train will depart from New Delhi at 11.15 pm.
Return date: Every Saturday from June 03 to July 01.
Return time: Train will start at 6:30 pm.

New Delhi-Udhampur
Train number: 04075/04076
Date: Every Thursday from June 1 to June 29. 
Time: Train will depart from New Delhi at 11:15 pm.
Return date: Every Friday from June 2 to June 30.
Return time: Train will leave Udhampur at 7:00 pm.

New Delhi – Varanasi
Train number: 04080/04079 
Date: Every Monday, Friday and Saturday from June 3 to June 30
Time: Train will depart from New Delhi at 07.20 PM.
Return date: Every Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday from June 4 to July 1.
Return time: Train will start from Varanasi at 6.35 pm.

New Delhi – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra
Train number: 04081/04082
Date: Every Saturday from June 3 to June 24.
Time: Train will depart from New Delhi at 11:15 am.
Return date: Every Sunday from June 4 to June 25. 
Return time: Train will depart from  Vaishno Devi Katra at 6:30 pm. 

