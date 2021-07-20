IPPB customers alert! India Post Payments Bank to revise doorstep banking charges from THIS date

India Post Payments Bank offers doorstep banking services to its customers across the country, which they can avail of without stepping out of their comfort zone. But now, IPPB has decided to levy charges on its doorstep services.

Giving information about this on its official website, IPPB wrote that from August 1, 2021, customers will have to pay Rs 20 plus GST charge on every request for doorstep service. Till now, IPPB used to provide free doorstep service to its account holders.

Services that will be charged by IPPB

- Cash deposit, cash withdrawal charge- Doorstep Banking Charges- PPF, RD, Sukanya Samriddhi, LARD i.e. Loan Against Recurring Deposit- Fund transfer charges- Charges for transferring money to another bank- Mobile prepaid, postpaid bill payment- Charges for reissuing QR codes, while assisted UPI will also have to be paid for.

However, for services such as passbook update, balance check and last 10 transaction details, nominee update, PAN update, Aadhar seeding, mobile number/email ID update, IPPB won’t charge a single penny from its customers.

Interest rates have been cut

Meanwhile, IPPB has cut the interest rates available on its regular savings account. The bank has started cutting the interest rate of its savings accounts on the basis of new rules from July 1. Earlier, account holders used to get 2.75 percent interest on the balance amount up to Rs 1 lakh.

But from July 1, 2021, this has been reduced to 2.5 percent every year. At the same time, there has been no change in the interest rate for the balance amount of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.

The account holders will continue to get interest at the rate of 2.75 percent per annum if there is balance in the account of Rs 1 lakh to 2 lakh.

IPPB Doorstep Services

The services offered by IPPB’s doorstep banking are opening an account, cash deposits and withdrawals, 24x7 money transfers, and recharge and bill payments. The account-related services include linkage of IPPB and post office account, updating PAN, nomination details, requesting account statement, issuing standing instructions, QR card issuance, among others.

With the doorstep banking services, the IPPB allows their customers to enjoy banking facilities at their homes.