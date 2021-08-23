IOCL Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 480 Trade Apprentice positions - Important dates, Eligibility
The IOCL is looking to hire people under this recruitment from the southern states
Written By
Edited By
Anupama Yadav
Source
DNA webdesk
In times of the pandemic, finding a job is not easy let alone a job related to the government. But here's some good news for the youth of this country who have been trying hard to get a job. The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has announced the recruitment of 480 posts of Technical and Non-Technical Trade Apprentices. Candidates who are interested in applying for the job can do so by visiting the official website of IOCL: iocl.com. The last date for applying is August 28.
The appointments made under this recruitment will only take place in southern states. It is a great opportunity for people looking for government jobs since they provide security and guarantee enough money.
Vacancy details:
- It is necessary to have two years ITI diploma in the relevant field with matriculation.
- Class 12 pass certificate for those applying for Data Entry Operator and Retail Sales Associate
Vacancy Age Limit:
Candidates applying for the Trade Apprentice in IOCL should be between 18 to 24 years.
Important Dates:
Online Application Start Date - August 13Online Application Last Date - August 28Exam Date - September 19
How to Apply:
Interested candidates can apply by vising the official IOCL website: iocl.com.