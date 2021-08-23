IOCL Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 480 Trade Apprentice positions - Important dates, Eligibility

In times of the pandemic, finding a job is not easy let alone a job related to the government. But here's some good news for the youth of this country who have been trying hard to get a job. The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has announced the recruitment of 480 posts of Technical and Non-Technical Trade Apprentices. Candidates who are interested in applying for the job can do so by visiting the official website of IOCL: iocl.com. The last date for applying is August 28.

The appointments made under this recruitment will only take place in southern states. It is a great opportunity for people looking for government jobs since they provide security and guarantee enough money.

Vacancy details:

- It is necessary to have two years ITI diploma in the relevant field with matriculation.

- Class 12 pass certificate for those applying for Data Entry Operator and Retail Sales Associate

Vacancy Age Limit:

Candidates applying for the Trade Apprentice in IOCL should be between 18 to 24 years.

Important Dates:

Online Application Start Date - August 13Online Application Last Date - August 28Exam Date - September 19

How to Apply:

Interested candidates can apply by vising the official IOCL website: iocl.com.